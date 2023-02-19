When Connor McDavid became the youngest OHL player to participate in Subway Super Series

Connor McDavid is the NHL's best forward right now. The 26-year-old has been a standout for the Edmonton Oilers this season. He leads the points charts with 101 in 56 games, courtesy of 42 goals and 59 assists.

McDavid's rise to the top has been remarkable. His passion for the puck began when he was five, and it hasn't waned since.

McDavid has already established himself as the NHL's next biggest superstar after Sidney Crosby. He was granted exceptional player status by Hockey Canada, allowing him to compete in junior ice hockey at age 15.

McDavid was selected as the overall first pick in the priority draft by Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2012.

"15-year-old #OHL rookie Connor McDavid has been added to the Subway Series roster. Will compete for Team OHL Thursday November 8 in Guelph."- Tony Ambrogio

That same year, he was picked to represent the Ontario Hockey League in the 2012 Subway Super Series against Russia in Guelph. McDavid was just 15 at the time and became the Subway Super Series' youngest-ever player from the OHL.

Before getting selected for the Subway Super Series, McDavid had registered 18 points in 15 games for the Otters in the OHL.

Connor McDavid's NHL career so far

McDavid was the first overall pick for the Oilers in the 2015 NHL Draft. The 26-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ontario, is considered one of the most skilled forwards.

McDavid has lifted two Hart Trophies, three Ted Lindsay Awards, and four Art Ross Trophies in over seven years in the league. The coveted Stanley Cup is the only piece of silverware missing from his trophy cabinet.

So far in the 2022-23 NHL season, Connor McDavid has played 56 games and registered 101 points with 42 goals and 59 assists. With 26 games left, the 26-year-old could reach the 150-point mark if he continues at the same pace.

If successful, he would become the first player to reach 150 points in a single season since 1989. He would be the sixth player in NHL history to reach this milestone. Connor McDavid has played 543 games and has 798 points with 281 goals and 517 assists.

With 67 points, the Edmonton Oilers are currently fourth in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference. They are also atop the wild card standings and are set to reach the playoffs for the 25th time.

