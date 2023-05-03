When Daniel Carcillo founded a company to create a drug for TBI survivors based on his own success with magic mushrooms

Daniel Carcillo, a former National Hockey League (NHL) player, launched Wesana Health in 2021, a psychedelic medicine start-up aimed at treating traumatic brain injuries (TBI).

Carcillo was diagnosed with slurred speech, headaches, memory loss, disrupted sleep, impulsive behavior, depression, suicidal ideation, and severe sensitivity to light following a career of heavy fighting and head impacts.

Carcillo began self-medicating with psilocybin, the active compound found in magic mushrooms, after receiving a diagnosis of brain degeneration. After his first high-gram dose, his light sensitivity disappeared within three days and his doctor told him he no longer met the criteria for clinical depression after three weeks.

The experience led him to partner with cannabis entrepreneur Chad Bronstein to launch Wesana Health, with the aim of developing a psychedelic-based treatment for TBI.

Carcillo, who suffered from the condition himself, believes psilocybin can be used as part of a prescribed regime, working to elevate baseline blood flow and aiding the clearing of harmful waste proteins. Psychedelics such as psilocybin may offer solutions not found elsewhere for conditions like TBI, according to neurosurgeon Dr. DJ Cook.

Exploring Daniel Carcillo's tragic NHL career

He was drafted in 2003 by the Pittsburgh Penguins and spent his first few years in the league bouncing around between different teams.

Carcillo's career took off during the 2007-08 season when he led the NHL in penalty minutes with a whopping 324. His aggressive style of play earned him a reputation as one of the league's most fearsome enforcers.

However, Carcillo's physical play often landed him in trouble with the league's disciplinary committee. Throughout his career, he was fined or suspended a total of 12 times, earning him the nickname "Car Bomb".

Despite his rough-and-tumble style of play, Daniel Carcillo was a useful player on the ice. He had a knack for scoring timely goals and was known for his ability to get under the skin of his opponents. In 2009, he was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers where he scored his first goal in the playoffs against his former team, the Penguins.

Daniel Carcillo's career took a turn during the 2011-12 season when he suffered a devastating knee injury. He tore his ACL during a game against the Edmonton Oilers and was forced to miss the remainder of the season. Despite the setback, Carcillo signed a two-year contract extension with the Chicago Blackhawks the following year.

Daniel Carcillo continued to play for several more seasons, but his reckless style of play began to catch up with him. In 2015, he injured Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault with a dangerous cross-check from behind, earning himself a six-game suspension and a fine of over $40,000. Later that year, he announced his retirement from professional hockey.

