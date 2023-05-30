When Drake's brand OVO collaborated with Toronto Maple Leafs 'celebrating the Icons of Hockey'

In 2022, an exciting development unfolded for fans of both Drake's October's Very Own (OVO) brand and the Toronto Maple Leafs. The highly anticipated collaboration between the two powerhouses was officially released.

The partnership, which had been teased earlier in the week through a series of captivating Instagram stories, showcased the deep-rooted connection between him and his beloved hometown.

October's Very Own @welcomeOVO / NHL



Chapter 01—Toronto Maple Leafs

Fall / Winter 2022



Featuring NHL All-stars

Doug Gilmour and Curtis Joseph



OVO has partnered with the

NHL on an ongoing brand

partnership celebrating the Icons of Hockey.



11.28.2022



Additional teams

Renowned as one of Toronto's most influential figures, he had already established himself as an official ambassador for the NBA's Toronto Raptors, frequently seen courtside supporting his team. However, his influence expanded to the NHL as the OVO release in collaboration with the Toronto Maple Leafs became a reality.

Acknowledging the Maple Leafs as one of the longest-standing hockey franchises and an integral part of Canada's sports heritage since 1917, this collaboration held immense cultural significance for the team.

The promotional campaign for the OVO line featured two legendary figures from the Maple Leafs' history: forward Doug Gilmour and goaltender Curtis Joseph. These esteemed individuals were chosen as models, proudly showcasing the new OVO apparel in a series of captivating promo shots.

October's Very Own @welcomeOVO / NHL



Chapter 01—Toronto Maple Leafs

Fall / Winter 2022



Available OVO in-store and online,

& Real Sports Apparel

11.28.2022 — 12PM EST



Additional teams

Gilmour, originally from Kingston, Ontario, left an indelible mark on the team. He amassed an impressive 452 points, including 131 goals and 321 assists, in 393 games over the course of seven seasons.

Meanwhile, Joseph, hailing from Keswick, Ontario, boasts a remarkable 138-97-28 record, with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage in 270 games across five seasons.

Toronto Maple Leafs @MapleLeafs



Online NOW

In-store at Real Sports Apparel 11.29 at 10am

This collaboration with the Maple Leafs was not the first time the team had partnered with a prominent celebrity. Previously, the Maple Leafs had introduced a collaboration with Justin Bieber, resulting in the creation of the NHL's first-ever reversible jersey.

Drake wins $1.2 million betting on Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning series to reach Game 7

In the 2022 NHL playoffs, Drake made an impressive $1.2 million from a bet he placed on the Toronto Maple Leafs-Tampa Bay Lightning series.

Drake revealed his investment on Instagram, sharing that he had wagered $400,000, predicting that the first-round series would extend to seven games. Drake is known for publicly endorsing his favorite teams and has gained attention for his support and their unfortunate outcomes.

Boardroom @boardroom



On May 3rd, Drake posted his @Stake stub on IG — a $400K bet that the Maple Leafs-Lightning series would go seven games.

Leafs fans might have been hesitant to see him make any wagers this time due to the team's struggles in the playoffs. The Maple Leafs had not advanced beyond the first round since 2004 and had a discouraging record of 0-8 in elimination games over the previous five playoffs.

In 2019, during a game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins, he appeared wearing Maple Leafs gear. Unfortunately for Toronto fans, the team ended up losing that game 6-4.

Although there is no scientific connection between his support and the team's performance, fans couldn't help but wonder if his presence was an ominous sign.

Nonetheless, the Toronto Maple Leafs-Tampa Bay Lightning series would determine the team's fate in the 2022 playoffs. His bold bet showcased his unwavering belief in the Leafs, despite their struggles in crucial games. The series was filled with tension, and fans eagerly anticipated a decisive Game 7.

On that fateful night, Toronto and Tampa Bay fiercely battled, but the Maple Leafs ultimately fell short, losing 4-3 in overtime. However, for Drake, the defeat turned into a significant financial victory. His calculated bet on the series going to seven games paid off handsomely, with the rapper earning an incredible $800,000 in profit.

