When Eric Lindros refused to play for Quebec Nordiques because of owner's involvement in a sexual harassment scandal 

Former NHL superstar Eric Lindros was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2016. But beyond his feats, he spoke about one of the most controversial episodes of his career – his refusal to play for the Quebec Nordiques, the team that drafted him first overall in 1991. The 43-year-old recently revealed that it was not the city, but the owner of the team that made him refuse the offer. Lindros said,

"It was not about a city, it was about an owner."

It refers to Marcel Aubut, the former owner of the Nordiques who was recently embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal that forced him to resign as the president of the Canadian Olympic Committee.

His refusal to play for the Nordiques created a firestorm of controversy at the time, with many fans and critics condemning Lindros for his actions. However, in light of the revelations about Aubut's behavior, Lindros' decision takes on a new perspective.

His refusal to play for the team was not simply a case of a prima donna athlete rejecting a team he didn't like.

After turning down the Nordiques, Lindros spent a year playing for the Oshawa Generals of the OHL. He then represented Canada at the 1992 Winter Olympics, where he helped the team win silver. The following year, he was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for a group of players and $15 million.

A look at Eric Lindros's NHL career

Eric Lindros was born on February 28, 1973, in London, Ontario, Canada. He played 13 seasons in the NHL for four teams, including the Philadelphia Flyers, New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Dallas Stars.

Lindros played in 760 NHL games and scored 372 goals and 493 assists for 865 points. He won the Hart Memorial Trophy as the MVP in the 1994-95 season. He was a seven-time All-Star and won a gold medal with Canada at the 2002 Winter Olympics.

The player was known for his imposing physical strength, playmaking ability, and being one of the most feared and dominating players in the NHL.

Eric Lindros's career was plagued by injuries, especially concussions, which ultimately led to his retirement in 2007.

Poll : 0 votes