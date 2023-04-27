Canadian hockey legend Eric Lindros had a heartwarming message for young sensation Connor Bedard. Bedard was on the verge of breaking Lindros' personal record at the International Ice Hockey Federation's World Junior Hockey Championship tournament. Bedard has been in sensational form, tearing up the tournament with his breathtaking skills and putting his name in the record books.

Lindros, who held the record for the most career points by a Canadian player at the tournament, had some words of encouragement for Bedard. In a tweet in January 2023, Lindros said,

"Happy New Year! Don’t just break the record Connor Bedard, smash it! Win the tournament. Go Canada!"

Eric Lindros @88EricLindros Happy New Year! Don’t just break the record Connor Bedard, smash it! Win the tournament. Go Canada! #WorldJuniors Happy New Year! Don’t just break the record Connor Bedard, smash it! Win the tournament. Go Canada! #WorldJuniors

Lindros' message was both gracious and inspiring, as he not only encouraged Bedard to break his record but also urged him to aim for even greater heights.

Bedard, who tied Lindros' record of 31 points at the tournament, was in need of just one more point to claim the record for himself. He had a chance to collect even more records. The record for most points by a Canadian in a single tournament and the most assists by a Canadian in a single tournament were both within his reach.

Eric Lindros' Refusal to Play for Quebec Nordiques Due to Owner's Sexual Harassment Scandal

Former NHL superstar Eric Lindros made waves in 1991 when he refused to play for the Quebec Nordiques, the team that had drafted him first overall. At the time, many fans and critics condemned Lindros for his decision, calling him a prima donna athlete who was rejecting a team he didn't like.

However, in light of revelations about the Nordiques' owner, Marcel Aubut, Lindros' refusal to play for the team takes on a new perspective.

Eric Lindros spoke out about his decision, saying that it was not about the city, but about the owner. Aubut was embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal that forced him to resign as the president of the Canadian Olympic Committee.

After turning down the Nordiques, Lindros spent a year playing for the Oshawa Generals of the OHL. He then represented Canada at the 1992 Winter Olympics, where he helped the team win silver. The following year, he was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for a group of players and $15 million.

Poll : 0 votes