When Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson suffered a near-death experience

Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson was struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter on Feb. 8. Andersson was taken to DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital for tests. He remained with the Flames for the final three games of their road trip but did not play.

Speaking about the incident, which occurred in Detroit, he said he was grateful to be alive.

"I'm not going to lie … it was traumatic and it was scary and all that kind of stuff."

He praised the hospital staff for their prompt action, saying:

"I was in an MRI machine before I could even say what my name was. I'm grateful for everyone who works at the Detroit hospital."

After being cleared by doctors, Andersson returned to action in a 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Feb. 16. He recorded an assist and logged 19:49 of ice time.

Despite his cautious approach in his first game, he feels better with each passing day.

Rasmus Andersson's return to the ice is a testament to his resilience and determination to continue playing at the highest level. He is currently first among Flames defensemen with 36 points in 53 games and leads the team in average ice time per game.

Aaron Vickers @AAVickers



"Honestly, I'm just lucky to be alive." twitter.com/OffsideDH/stat… Offside @OffsideDH



dailyhive.com/calgary/flames… #Flames ' Andersson says he's "lucky to be alive" after being hit by vehicle #Flames' Andersson says he's "lucky to be alive" after being hit by vehicledailyhive.com/calgary/flames… “I was in an MRI machine before I could even say what my name was...it was traumatic, for me, my wife, my family, and everyone."Honestly, I'm just lucky to be alive." #Flames “I was in an MRI machine before I could even say what my name was...it was traumatic, for me, my wife, my family, and everyone."Honestly, I'm just lucky to be alive." #Flames twitter.com/OffsideDH/stat…

Rasmus Andersson: A look at the career of the Calgary Flames' skilled defenseman

Rasmus Andersson is a Swedish professional ice hockey defenseman currently playing for the Calgary Flames. He was born on October 27, 1996, in Malmo, Sweden.

Andersson started his junior career in Sweden before moving to Canada to play in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for the Barrie Colts in the 2014-15 season. In his first season in the OHL, he recorded 12 goals and 52 assists in 67 games, leading all OHL defensemen in scoring. He also earned a spot on the OHL First All-Rookie Team and the OHL Third All-Star Team.

The following season, Rasmus Andersson was named the captain of the Barrie Colts and helped the team reach the second round of the OHL playoffs. He finished the season with nine goals and 39 assists in 64 games and was named to the OHL Second All-Star Team.

Rasmus Andersson was selected 53rd overall by the Calgary Flames in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. After being drafted, he spent the 2016-17 season playing for the Flames' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Stockton Heat. He compiled 39 points in 54 games.

Andersson made his NHL debut with the Flames on March 10, 2018, and played in 10 games during the 2017-18 season. During that time, he recorded one goal and three assists. He then became a regular part of the Flames' lineup in the 2018-19 season, appearing in 79 games and recording 19 points. In the 2019-20 season, he played in all 70 games for the Flames and recorded 22 points.

Rasmus Andersson has posted 23 goals and 125 assists in 351 NHL games. He has also recorded two assists in 12 career playoff games.

Andersson has represented Sweden internationally, winning a silver medal at the 2016 World Junior Championships and a gold medal at the 2017 World Junior Championships. He also represented Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Championships, where he had two assists in eight games.

Rasmus Andersson signed a six-year, $27.3 million contract extension with the Flames in January 2019.

Poll : 0 votes