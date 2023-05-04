When former NHL enforcer Georges Laraque became a politician for Canada's Green Party

Georges Laraque, the former NHL tough guy, announced in 2013 that he would be running for a seat in Canada's House of Commons. Laraque, who was known for his left jab rather than his wrist shot, represented the Green Party in the Bourassa electoral district in Montreal.

Laraque campaigned to represent a diverse north-end area with a large Haitian population. The district required a special vote as its longtime member of Parliament left to run for mayor.

As a vegan, animal-rights crusader, and environmentalist, Laraque had become increasingly involved in political activism. He became a deputy leader for the Green Party in 2010 and was working to promote their environmental policies.

The Greens finished a distant fifth in the district in the election, with just 1.6 percent of the ballots, but Laraque had hoped to change that. He pledged to start campaigning immediately. Laraque stated that there was a lot of work to be done and that he wanted to take advantage of the summer to meet voters and listen to their concerns.

At a news conference with Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, Laraque had expressed his excitement about his campaign.

"I am honored to have been chosen to represent the Green Party in this important election, I believe that we have a real opportunity to make a difference for the people of this district and for the environment as a whole."

A look at Georges Laraque NHL career

Georges Laraque is a former Canadian professional ice hockey player known for his tough-guy reputation as an enforcer. Born on December 7th, 1976, in Montreal, Quebec, Laraque began his hockey career in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). He played for several teams and winning the Memorial Cup in 1996 with the Granby Prédateurs.

After his successful junior career, Georges Laraque spent time in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Hamilton Bulldogs. In 1997, he was called up to the NHL and won his first fight against Todd Simpson of the Calgary Flames. Although primarily considered an enforcer, Laraque had offensive bursts during his career, scoring a hat trick against the Los Angeles Kings on February 21st, 2000.

Laraque's size and fighting ability made him one of the most feared players in the league. He was unanimously awarded the 'Best Fighter' award from The Hockey News in 2003. Sports Illustrated named him the number one enforcer in 2008. Despite his reputation, Laraque had a desire to stay in Edmonton and play for the Oilers in 2006, willing to take a salary cut if given a long-term, no-trade clause deal. The Oilers did not agree, and he signed with the Phoenix Coyotes on July 5th, 2006.

Georges Laraque was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins for the 2007-08 season to protect young stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. In July 2008, he signed with the Montreal Canadiens, wearing number 17 instead of his usual 27. Montreal sought Laraque to add toughness to their team, as they struggled physically against opponents like the Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruin Milan Lucic in the previous year's playoffs.

However, Laraque's time in Montreal was marred by controversy. On November 21st, 2009, he was suspended for five games after hitting Detroit Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall with a knee-to-knee hit. On December 12th, 2009, he had his final fight against Eric Boulton of the Atlanta Thrashers.

On January 21st, 2010, the Canadiens released Georges Laraque and bought out the remainder of his contract. He officially retired from professional hockey due to two herniated discs in his back that had been bothering him for the past season and a half. However, Georges Laraque took advantage of his release to offer his help to Haiti, his country of ancestry, and began raising money to rebuild the Grace Children's Hospital in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, in association with World Vision and the NHLPA.

