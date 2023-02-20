When former NHL player Jarret Stoll was arrested for cocaine possession

Jarret Stoll, a former NHL player, was arrested for cocaine possession on April 17, 2015. Stoll was arrested at a pool party at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. He was with his wife, Erin Andrews.

The police found 3.3 grams of cocaine in Stoll's pocket. He was subsequently charged with felony drug possession, which carried a potential sentence of four years in prison.

After his arrest, Stoll was suspended by the NHL and his team, the Los Angeles Kings. He later pleaded guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge of two counts of disorderly conduct, resulting in him receiving 32 hours of community service and enrolling in a drug treatment program.

Jarret Stoll's arrest and subsequent legal issues caused significant public scrutiny, and he faced criticism from both fans and the media. However, he took responsibility for his actions and worked to improve himself personally and professionally after the incident.

Jarret Stoll: A career of Hard Work and dedication in the NHL

Jarret Stoll is a retired Canadian ice hockey player who enjoyed a long and successful National Hockey League (NHL) career for over 13 seasons.

Stoll was born on June 24, 1982, in Melville, Saskatchewan, Canada. He began his career in junior hockey with the Kootenay Ice of the Western Hockey League (WHL), where he played for four seasons and served as team captain.

In 2000, Stoll was drafted in the second round of the NHL Entry Draft by the Calgary Flames. He made his professional debut with the Flames in the 2002-2003 season but was soon traded to the Edmonton Oilers in 2008, where he spent most of his NHL career.

With the Oilers, Stoll became known as a hardworking, gritty center who excelled in the penalty kill and the faceoff circle.

Jarret Stoll's best season in the NHL came in the 2008-2009 season when he scored a career-high 22 goals and 46 points. He also helped lead the Oilers to the Stanley Cup Final, ultimately losing to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Stoll played for several NHL teams throughout his career, including the Los Angeles Kings, the New York Rangers, and the Minnesota Wild. He retired in 2017.

In addition to his NHL career, Stoll represented Canada on the international stage, winning a gold medal at the 2002 World Junior Championships and competing in the 2013 IIHF World Championships. He is known for being a hardworking, reliable player who could be counted on to play in all situations, including penalty kills, and his faceoff skills were among the best in the league.

Off the ice, Jarret Stoll is also known for his charitable work, including his support for the Children's Hospital Los Angeles and the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada. He was also involved in the NHL's Hockey Fights Cancer initiative, which raises awareness and funds for cancer research.

