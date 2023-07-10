In a chilling turn of events, NHL legend Jaromir Jagr narrowly escaped a potentially fatal accident when his car collided with a tram in Prague, Czech Republic. The incident occurred in May 2022, leaving the former star momentarily fearing for his life.

Jaromir Jagr, 50 years old at the time, took to Instagram to share the harrowing details of the crash. He posted images of his black Kia EV6, its driver's door crumpled, and airbags deployed— showing the severity of the collision.

Thankfully, no passengers on the tram were harmed, and Jagr himself sustained only minor injuries to his hand, as reported by the Czech website Blesk.cz. Medical professionals arrived at the scene, but no one required hospitalization.

Assuming full responsibility for the accident, Jagr candidly admitted his mistake in an Instagram post translation, stating,

"It was my mistake . I tried to cross from one direction to the other on Pilsenská. I was checking out the other side and driving in at the right time. But there was a lot of traffic and I failed to react to the tram going at high speed in the same direction as me. I noticed her half a meter in front of me, at the last minute. I thought it was my end."

The shaken hockey icon expressed his desire to move on from the "sad event" and expressed gratitude to everyone for their understanding and assistance at the scene.

Penguins legend Jaromir Jagr's hockey career

Jaromir Jagr's illustrious NHL career began as a rising star with the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he quickly gained attention for his extraordinary talent on the ice. Despite initially playing a supporting role, Jagr's abilities soon propelled him into the spotlight.

Making his mark at just 20 years old, Jagr became one of the youngest players in NHL history to score a goal in the Stanley Cup Finals, contributing to the Penguins' consecutive championship wins in 1991 and 1992.

In the 1994-95 season, he secured his first Art Ross Trophy by leading the league in points. The following year, Jagr made history as the highest-scoring European-born player, recording an impressive 149 points.

Continuing his dominance, Jagr clinched four consecutive NHL scoring titles from 1998 to 2001 and was recognized as the league's most valuable player with the Hart Memorial Trophy in 1999. Later, Jagr was traded to the Washington Capitals in July 2001.

During his time with the Penguins, Jaromir Jagr showcased his prowess in 806 games, becoming the second player after Mario Lemieux to reach 1,000 points with the team. He currently holds the second position in career goals and ranks third in games played, assists, and points in the franchise's history.

