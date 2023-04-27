When Jerry Springer invited Chicago Blackhawks winger Adam Burish to play a security guard in his TV show

Jerry Springer, the legendary TV host known for his confrontational show, has passed away at the age of 79. Throughout his career, Springer brought on guests who engaged in intense arguments and physical altercations.

His show often required the assistance of security guards to maintain order. One of those guards happened to be former Chicago Blackhawks winger Adam Burish.

Burish, who had 15 fight majors in his relatively short NHL career, took on the role of a security guard on the 'Jerry Springer Show'. As a hockey player, Burish is no stranger to physical confrontations. But his experience on the Springer show was a bit different.

Instead of engaging in fights on the ice, Burish found himself trying to stop two women from pulling each other's hair on stage. According to Burish's blog post in the Chicago Sun-Times, the situation quickly escalated when he tried to separate the two women. One of the women pulled the other's wig off and threw it into the crowd.

Despite the unexpected turn of events, Burish had a great time on the show and was surprised by the number of Blackhawks fans in the audience.

The news of Jerry Springer's passing has saddened many fans who remember his iconic TV show. Springer's legacy will live on through the countless episodes he hosted and the impact he had on daytime television.

Jerry Springer's Life: From Born in a Bomb Shelter to Becoming a Famous TV Host in the US

Gerald Norman Springer is a well-known American television host, best known for his talk show, "The Jerry Springer Show." However, Springer's life began in an unusual place - the Highgate Underground station in London, where he was born during World War II.

At the time, the station was being used as a shelter from German bombing. Springer's parents, Margot and Richard Springer, were German-Jewish refugees who had escaped from Landsberg an der Warthe, Prussia.

Springer's family immigrated to the United States when he was four years old, settling in the Kew Gardens neighborhood of Queens, New York City. He attended Forest Hills High School and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Tulane University in 1965.

Springer's interest in politics was evident even at a young age. He remembers watching the 1956 Democratic National Convention on television when he was just 12 years old.

After completing his undergraduate degree, Springer pursued a Juris Doctor from Northwestern University, which he earned in 1968. However, his career path took a different turn when he became involved in politics.

He worked for the Robert F. Kennedy presidential campaign in 1968. Following Kennedy's assassination, Springer moved on to work for a law firm in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he eventually became a partner.

Despite his successful career in law, Springer had a passion for broadcasting. He began hosting his own talk show, 'The Jerry Springer Show', in 1991. The show quickly gained a reputation for its controversial subject matter and outrageous guests, making it a hit with audiences across the United States.

