In June 2019, NHL fans witnessed a playful exchange between former The Office co-stars John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer, who engaged in friendly banter during Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Known for their iconic on-screen relationship as Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly, the two actors were playfully rooting for opposing teams throughout the series. However, it was Krasinski who stole the spotlight when he taunted Fischer by bringing her character's ex-fiance, actor David Denman who played Roy, as his companion for the event.

In a moment that delighted fans and captured the attention of the media, Krasinski took to Twitter to share a video of himself at the Stanley Cup Finals. He humorously addressed Fischer, saying:

"Jenna Fischer, I know we've been having our ups and downs recently. I just wanted to say I'm really sorry you're not here."

With a playful gesture, he motioned toward the seat next to him.

Denman played along with the joke, offering a nonchalant "Oh! Hey" before taking a sip of his beer. The light-hearted exchange between the two actors added a touch of comedy to the Stanley Cup Finals and left fans of The Office reminiscing about the characters they portrayed on screen.

Throughout the Stanley Cup Finals, Krasinski and Fischer openly supported opposing teams, with Krasinski passionately backing the Boston Bruins and Fischer cheering for the St. Louis Blues. Their rivalry had already garnered attention on social media, with fans playfully joining in the banter.

After St. Louis Blues won the cup, Jenna Fischer had a fitting reply for John Krasinski

As the game progressed, the tension grew, with both Krasinski and Fischer eagerly anticipating the outcome. In a delightful twist of fate, the Blues emerged victorious, claiming the Stanley Cup.

Fischer's team had won, and she was quick to seize the moment on Twitter, playfully mocking Krasinski's support for the Bruins. She wrote:

"Ha. Ha. Ha. Well played. Just be careful he doesn't leave you at the game. #GoBlues."

The light-hearted exchange between Krasinski and Fischer was the result of a friendship that had developed while shooting The Office over the years.

