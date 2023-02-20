When Justin Bieber went head to head with hockey legend Chris Pronger

Justin Bieber, the pop star icon, once had a rough struggle on the ice. The NHL held an All-Star Celebrity Shootout game in 2017 between Team Gretzky and Team Lemieux at Staples Center.

Both sides were loaded with players like Chris Pronger, Lerry Robinson, Patrick Kane, as well as retired hockey legends and other well-known hockey figures.

"I'm playing today in the @NHL celebrity all star game."- Justin Bieber

The pop sensation is a huge fan of hockey and also knows how to skate and showcase some of his skills on the ice. During the game, however, the pop sensation was matched against the wrong man in the wrong place.

Chris Pronger, a legend in the game of hockey who stands over six feet tall and weighs more than 200 pounds, was not in the mood to give Justin Bieber a red carpet welcome on the rink. During the game, the great defenseman slammed Bieber's face against the glass shield.

Pop star icon Justin Bieber was utterly unable to protect himself from Pronger, who maintained a huge smile on his face while Bieber's face was pressed against the glass shield. After the event, Chris Ponger expressed his thoughts, claiming that it was all for fun and to make the game more entertaining.

"You don't want anybody to get hurt out there or to do anything too crazy. We were trying to have fun and make it entertainin."- via NHL.com

That night, Bieber was able to score a goal for Team Gretzky. His goal, which was scored into an empty net, contributed to Team Gretzky's easy 5-3 victory over Team Lemieux.

Charlie Roumeliotis @CRoumeliotis AP snapped an amazing photo of Chris Pronger squashing Justin Bieber into the boards: AP snapped an amazing photo of Chris Pronger squashing Justin Bieber into the boards: https://t.co/hhykeHh5Oh

"AP snapped an amazing photo of Chris Pronger squashing Justin Bieber into the boards:"- Charlie Roumeliotis

Nonetheless, the collision between Pronger and Bieber was the most memorable part of the game, and the picture taken of it has become one of the most iconic images in the history of the NHL.

NHL @NHL "This is one of the highlights of my life. For real." - @justinbieber "This is one of the highlights of my life. For real." - @justinbieber https://t.co/rYGHl4kdJp

On that occasion, Justin had the opportunity to meet a number of hockey greats, including Wayne Gretzky. He described the experience as "one of the happiest moments of his life."

Justin Bieber is an avid fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs

The pop star is a huge Toronto Maple Leafs fan. Bieber has been a fan of the team since he was a kid, and has often been seen in the stands at Leafs games. He also has close ties with the Leafs star duo of Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner.

