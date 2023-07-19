When Keanu Reeves revealed his favorite NHL team, leaving fans shocked

In a surprising revelation during an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit, renowned actor Keanu Reeves disclosed his favorite NHL team, creating a buzz of excitement among NHL fans. The session, held in March 2023, allowed fans to pose questions to the beloved John Wick star, covering a wide range of topics including his upcoming movies, preferred cocktails, and general philosophies on life.

Born in Beirut but raised in Toronto during his formative years, Reeves was asked by a Reddit user:

"What NHL team is your team?"

The 58-year-old actor initially mentioned his support for any Canadian Olympic team. However, he quickly clarified his allegiance to his hometown heroes, the Toronto Maple Leafs, in the National Hockey League (NHL).

The actor said:

"Any Canadian Olympic team."

He then added:

"But in NHL , hometown—Toronto Maple Leafs."

Reeves' affinity for the Maple Leafs shouldn't come as a complete surprise to those familiar with his background. During his teenage years in Toronto, he dedicated a significant amount of time to playing hockey, particularly as a goaltender. In fact, in a 2019 interview with NHL.com, Reeves said that he once entertained thoughts of trying out for the Canadian Olympic team as a teenager before pursuing an acting career instead.

Keanu Reeves's passion for hockey and more

Keanu Reeves had an early passion for hockey in downtown Toronto. Coaching a bantam house league team with his best friend Andrew, Keanu's raw goaltending talent stood out.

Although he had the opportunity to try out for the OHL, he followed his heart and pursued acting. In 1986, Keanu combined his two interests by playing a goalie in the movie Youngblood, practicing with pro players during filming. Though he didn't make it to the NHL, Keanu's skills left an impression.

Aside from his love for the Maple Leafs, Reeves also showcased his passion for music during the AMA. Having been a member of the alternative rock band Dogstar in the '90s and early 2000s, he took the opportunity to give a shoutout to Toronto indie act Alvvays when asked about his current music preferences.

Interestingly, Reeves is not the only mega superstar to publicly express support. Joining him in their allegiance to the Toronto Maple Leafs are fellow celebrities Justin Bieber, Will Arnett, and Mike Myers. The Leafs even collaborated with Bieber's Drew House label on a jersey collection, an initiative aimed at engaging a younger and broader audience.

Reeves' revelation about his favorite NHL team has resonated with Maple Leafs fans. It's heartening to witness Keanu Reeves proudly show his support for his hometown.

