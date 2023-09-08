When Leon Draisaitl's bitter response sparked stern reply from HHOF reporter - "Why are you so pissy?"

Leon Draisaitl, the star forward of the Edmonton Oilers, engaged in a heated exchange with Postmedia Journalist Jim Matheson during a practice session in January 2022.

The backdrop of the confrontation was the Oilers' tumultuous 2021-22 season. The team had not secured a victory in a month, and their performance had raised questions and concerns among fans and the media. Having lost 12 of their last 14 games, the Oilers were undoubtedly feeling the pressure.

Jim Matheson, a respected reporter and a media honoree of the Hockey Hall of Fame, found himself in the center of this heated exchange. Seeking answers amid the team's struggles, he posed a crucial question to Draisaitl:

"What do you think is the number one reason for the losses now? Is there one thing in your mind that you're thinking, 'We gotta get better at that'?"

Leon Draisaitl's response was curt and reflective of the mounting frustrations within the team. He dismissed the question with a sweeping gesture, remarking:

"Yeah, we have to get better at everything."

Matheson, undeterred by the initial response, pressed further, asking if Draisaitl would elaborate on the team's areas for improvement. Leon Draisaitl, however, remained resolute in his brevity, retorting:

"Nope. You can do that. You know everything."

It was at this point that tensions flared, and Matheson posed a pointed question, asking Draisaitl:

"Why are you so pissy?"

The exchange continued with Draisaitl insisting that he was merely answering questions, and Matheson countering that the player's demeanor indicated otherwise.

Matheson went on to inquire if Draisaitl believed that displaying his frustration on the ice was a positive development for the team. Draisaitl responded with sarcasm, saying:

"Yeah, it's a great thing, for sure."

The contentious interview came to a close when an off-camera individual intervened, and Draisaitl, wearing a sardonic smile, exited the scene.

Majority of NHL fans sided with Leon Draisaitl

The incident swiftly made headlines and ignited discussions on social media platforms, with Matheson, Draisaitl, the Edmonton Oilers, and the Hockey Hall of Fame all becoming trending topics.

Edmonton's TSN bureau chief, Ryan Rishaug, noted that while Draisaitl had made efforts to engage with the media more positively earlier in the season, mounting frustrations appeared to have taken a toll on his interactions.

TSN 1260 host Jason Gregor acknowledged that such confrontations were not uncommon in the sport. He highlighted that, typically, disagreements between players, coaches, and the media occurred away from the cameras.

Interestingly, when the incident was discussed among fans, the vast majority sided with Leon Draisaitl.