When long-time Philadelphia Flyers supporter Sylvester Stallone was named Honorary Chair of 30th Flyers Wives Fight for Lives Carnival

In January 2007, the Philadelphia Flyers Wives announced that Sylvester Stallone would be the Honorary Chair of the 30th-anniversary Flyers Wives Fight. Stallone was a long-time supporter of the Philadelphia Flyers, so he was invited to the Lives Carnival.

Although Stallone was not expected to attend the event, his involvement was expected to create a buzz and help raise more money for the Foundation.

The carnival was set to take place at the Wachovia Center on February 25, 2007. The Flyers Wives Fight for Lives Carnival was the largest fundraiser of the year for the Comcast-Spectacor Foundation. It is the charitable arm of Philadelphia-based sports and entertainment firm Comcast-Spectacor.

The Comcast-Spectacor Foundation provided donations, random gifts of kindness, and player appearances to numerous non-profit groups, organizations, and individuals. The goal was to improve the quality of life in the Greater Philadelphia region through the money that was raised at the Flyers Wives Fight For Lives Carnival.

As Honorary Chair, Stallone's role was to help generate additional awareness for the carnival. He assisted the company in obtaining unique items for the Carnival's auction.

Stallone is a Hollywood movie star who has earned global recognition as an actor, writer, producer, and director. He played the title role in his own screenplay of Rocky, which won the Academy Award in 1976 for Best Picture. Stallone was also celebrating the 30th anniversary of the first Rocky movie around that time.

Philadelphia Flyers Defenseman Justin Braun retires after 13 NHL seasons

Justin Braun

Justin Braun, a 36-year-old defenseman, announced his retirement after playing 13 seasons in the NHL. The announcement was made by him on Monday, 10 days after playing his last game for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Braun played a total of 961 regular-season and playoff games with the San Jose Sharks, Philadelphia Flyers, and New York Rangers. He was a crucial player for the Sharks in the 2016 Stanley Cup Final, playing in all 24 games and averaging more than 21 minutes of ice time.

Braun also helped the Rangers reach the Eastern Conference final last year after they acquired him from the Philadelphia Flyers. He returned to the Flyers on a one-year deal for the 2020-21 season and served as a mentor to the team's younger players.

Braun, who hails from Minnesota, was a seventh-round draft pick of the Sharks in 2007 and made his NHL debut in 2010. He finished his career with 199 regular-season points and 16 playoff points.

