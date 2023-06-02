During an appearance on "The Late Late Show" with James Corden in 2019, Matt LeBlanc delighted the audience with a story about playing a hockey game alongside Matthew Perry. The two are best known for their iconic portrayals of Joey Tribbiani and Chandler Bing on the beloved sitcom "Friends."

On the show, James Corden presented a photo of Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry dressed up in hockey jerseys and with hockey sticks.

LeBlanc began by acknowledging that while he may not have made it to the NHL, he had the unique opportunity to participate in a celebrity hockey event with Perry.

The invitation came from Perry himself, who being Canadian, had a natural affinity for the sport. LeBlanc humorously recounted how Perry approached him with the proposition, saying:

"Hey, we're playing this celebrity hockey thing, you wanna play?"

LeBlanc, intrigued by the idea, quickly agreed:

"That sounds great, sure! Then I ask when is it? A couple of weeks. I said ok."

Excited about the upcoming game, LeBlanc promptly called his mother and requested that she retrieve his long-forgotten hockey bag from the basement.

"I go home, I call my mother and I go 'Hey ma, go down to the basement, underneath the basement stairs and grab my hockey bag.'

"I tell her, 'get my bag, don't open it coz God knows what's in it. Just ship it to me.'"

However, upon opening the bag, LeBlanc was greeted with an unpleasant surprise.

"So she sends it out and I open and there is stuff that's moldy and out of date. The skates are rusty and I didn't have to time to fix it.

"It was this celebrity hockey game and these guys are wearing all the latest, greatest equipment. I got stains and my name is written like a third grader, my stuff was so outdated. I was so embarassed."

Although Matt LeBlanc found himself ill-equipped for the game, his story shows the playful spirit shared between the "Friends" cast members. The story highlights the bond between LeBlanc and Perry, who had not only portrayed close friends on screen but also had built a genuine friendship off-screen.

Matt LeBlanc's character Joey Tribbiani was in love with the New York Rangers

Matt LeBlanc not only left a lasting impression with his comedic talent but has also shown his support for the sports teams in his beloved city of New York.

Among the various New York teams, LeBlanc's character showcased his affinity for the New York Rangers, even donning their jersey on a notable occasion.

Throughout the years, LeBlanc's portrayal of Joey Tribbiani, a lovable and often comical character, endeared him to fans worldwide.

Joey's enthusiasm for all things related to food, relationships, and entertainment was a constant source of laughter. However, the character's connection to New York sports teams provided another topic of interest for fans.

Poll : 0 votes