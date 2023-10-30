When Matthew Perry and NHL star Jeremy Roenick played ice hockey on TV

Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit TV shows "Friends", and NHL legend Jeremy Roenick stepped onto the ice for a friendly, yet intense, game on a popular television show called "Go On"

It's not every day that you see a Hollywood actor and a former NHL star team up for an ice hockey showdown on national television.

However, thats exactly what happened in the episode of "Go On" where NHL star Jeremy found himself outmatched by Matthew Perry.

Former Chicago Blackhawk's player Jeremy Roenick made a brief guest appearance on the TV show "Go On," which revolved around the character Ryan King, portrayed by Matthew Perry.

Expand Tweet

During one of the comedy show's popular episodes, John Cho's character, Steven, organized a hockey game for the "severely delusional beast" Ryan, secretly enlisting Roenick's help to keep it under wraps from a morning radio host.

In one episode, King received an invitation to join Jeremy Roenicks' weekly pickup hockey game, but we won't spoil the details - you might want to watch it online.

Expand Tweet

The "Friends" star Matthew Perry and NHL legend Jeremy Roenick have shown that talent, passion and love for the game can come together in the most unexpected ways.

Epic Journey of NHL star Jeremy Roenick

Jeremy Roenick, a nine time National Hockey League All Star and a two-time member of the U.S. Olympic Men's Ice Hockey team, stood out as one of the premier American-born players in both professional and international hockey.

Raised in Boston, Roenick started his high school career at Thayer Academy in Braintree, Massachusetts. There, he ledhis team to two state championships during his three-year tenue from 1985-1988.

He continued as part of the 1988 U.S. National Junior Team before getting selected eighth overall in the 1988 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Roenick made a significant impact, recording 23 goals and 25 assists while sporting the Team USA jersey. Hjs final seven playing years were divided among the Philadelphia Flyers (2001-2004), the Los Angeles Kings (2005-06), the Coyotes (2006-07) and the San Jose Sharks (2007-09).

His remarkable journey in the sport culminated with the distinction of being the second-highest American born goalscorer in NHL history, accumulating 513 goals and 703 assists in 1,363 games.