When Mike Fisher’s wife Carrie Underwood vowed never to return to Montreal

The country music icon Carrie Underwood earlier stated she had no desire ever to visit Montreal again. However, the news of Mike Fisher’s wife’s planned appearance there has surprised and aroused some rumors. It was confirmed that Underwood would perform at Jean-Drapeau Park on August 8th as Guns N' Roses' opening act.

In a July 2011 interview with iHeartRadio's K102 in Minneapolis, Underwood discussed her bad trip with her Canadian-born husband, former hockey star Fisher to Montreal. She described how their automobile had been broken into, a traumatic experience. Underwood promised never to go back to Montreal as a result.

Underwood kept her promise and left Montreal off of her following Canadian performance tours in the years that followed. Montreal was conspicuously omitted from her tour schedules despite the fact that she appeared in eighteen Canadian locations on her 2012–2013 Blown Away tour, nine cities on her 2016 Storyteller Tour, and eight cities on her 2019 Cry Pretty Tour 360.

It's important to note that Underwood's dislike of Montreal originated from a road trip she took with Mike Fisher. At the same time, they resided in a specially constructed home close to the arena where Fisher, the former Ottawa Senators player from Peterborough, Ontario, played.

The couple's car troubles continued in Canada after Fisher was moved to the Nashville Predators in February 2011. Fisher openly lamented the theft of his 1975 Ford F250 pickup in Edmonton in June 2020. Thankfully, the truck was ultimately located.

The reasons surrounding Underwood's change of heart or alleged oversight continue to be a hot subject as Montreal eagerly anticipates her performance after 12 long years.

Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood’s relationship

Even after more than 10 years of marriage, Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's ongoing love story holds viewers' attention. Their relationship is frequently compared to a fairy tale, full of unique events and victories.

Fate had something to do with these two meetings in 2008 after they overcame the difficulties of living in separate nations and shared a memorable first kiss on New Year's Eve. Despite the difficulties brought on by their dissimilar upbringings, Underwood and Fishrer have repeatedly found common ground in their love for their two children and their faith.

Their relationship has only gotten stronger since July 2010, when they got married, and even after 12 years, their love is still as strong as ever.

