Montreal Canadiens fan Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a special appearance on TSN for a trade deadline show in the middle of the chaos surrounding their Stanley Cup drought in 2019.

Trudeau emphasized the difficulty of bringing together the various viewpoints on NHL represented across the country of Canada. He also brought up the significance of carefully listening to many voices and taking into account varied viewpoints while making decisions as a leader.

Justin Trudeau is a well-known fan of the Montreal Canadiens or Habs who used the telecast to express his ideas about the potential strategic options for general manager Marc Bergevin to consider.

Trudeau was quick to praise Carey Price's outstanding performance and the Montreal Canadiens winning streak, even if he acknowledged that the 2019 season was initially intended as a time of team reconstruction. The hockey fan and Prime Minister commented:

“This was supposed to be a bit of a rebuilding year, but over the past little bit (Carey Price has) been hot, and they've been doing really, really well."

Canadiens fan Trudeau praised Price and portrayed his admiration for the Habs further by saying:

“Whatever he's doing, keep it up. We've got four great teams headed to the playoffs at least from Canada. I think there's a lot of positivity. Of course, I'm going to stay focused on how my beloved Habs are doing and keep my fingers crossed that they get to the finals."

There had not been a Canadian club to win the coveted Stanley Cup since the Canadiens did it in 1993. Trudeau's hopes were set on ending the Stanley Cup drought in 2019, with the Canadiens making it to the top:

"I am very much focused on making sure that the drought ends with the same team that started it all. The last team to win was the Habs. ... I'd love to be able to celebrate another Stanley Cup victory by the Habs today as Prime Minister."

Montreal Canadiens best goalie for the future Casey DeSmith

In order to acquire Casey DeSmith, the Canadiens negotiated a complex three-team trade recently. The transfer of Erik Karlsson to the Pittsburgh Penguins has not only resulted in a substantial change in the team's lineup but has also opened up new career opportunities for DeSmith.

Although DeSmith's talent was obvious during his time with the Penguins, this crucial move has given him a chance to seize the day as the upcoming Montreal Canadiens goalie cornerstone.