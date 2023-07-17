When Patrice Bergeron played through a myriad of dangerous injuries including a punctured lung during 2013 Stanley Cup Finals

In June 2013, Patrice Bergeron, the assistant captain of the Boston Bruins, showed an awe-inspiring level of dedication and perseverance when he played through immense pain caused by a small puncture in his lung. Bergeron's determination to compete in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals showcased his commitment to his team, even while battling numerous other injuries.

Following the conclusion of Game 6, Patrice Bergeron was admitted to the hospital, receiving treatment for a small puncture in his lung as well as a cracked rib, torn rib cartilage, and a separated shoulder.

Bruins general manager Peter Chiarelli emphasized that Bergeron's condition would have prevented him from playing had the puncture occurred during the game. The Bruins' medical staff acted swiftly when Bergeron experienced pain in his lung, promptly taking him to the hospital for assessment and treatment.

The nerve block procedure was aimed at numbing the affected area and allowing Bergeron to compete despite his rib injuries.

Peter Chiarelli said:

"It was for the cartilage. So there's a freezing type of procedure, the nerve block, that Patrice opted to do so he could play in the game."

Acknowledging the severity of Bergeron's lung injury, Chiarelli reassured that the puncture was relatively small and that the player was in a stable condition after receiving medical care.

Patrice Bergeron's teammates talked about his incredible display of courage

Throughout the season-ending news conference, Bergeron's teammates expressed their admiration for his incredible display of courage and resilience.

Goaltender Tuukka Rask admitted he was unaware of the full extent of Bergeron's injuries. Amazed by his determination, Rask said:

"To see him go out there and battle through it like that with one lung I guess, it's unbelievable and I don't really know how to describe it."

Milan Lucic, another teammate, praised Bergeron's commitment. He said:

"Just his willingness to play in that game and to leave it all out there is really impressive. Playing through what he played through and his will to win. And that's why he's basically won every trophy a guy can win. ... He's shown how important of a player he is. And it was pretty inspirational to see him suck it up and play Game 6"

Despite the challenging circumstances, Patrice Bergeron's performance in the playoffs remained remarkable. He tallied nine goals and 15 points in 22 games, showcasing his exceptional skill and unwavering dedication to the Bruins' cause.

Patrice Bergeron's courageous decision to play through immense pain, a puncture in his lung, will forever be remembered as an inspiration.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault