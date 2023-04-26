Mathew Barzal, a forward with the New York Islanders, is renowned for his excellent skating, deft passing, and deadly wrist shot when he does let the puck go. However, did you know that he is also a renowned actor?

Four years ago, Spittin' Chiclets' Paul Bissonnette, also known as 'Biznasty', and Barzal appeared in an advertisement for a firm named 'YBuy.ca', which has since closed down.

The advertisement never aired, but the Spittin' Chiclets Twitter account decided to release it on Friday to make their fellow podcaster seem bad.

It appears that this ad was shot after Mathew Barzal's Calder trophy-winning season, in which the Rookie of the Year notched 22 goals and 63 assists in 82 games,

At approximately the same time, Lou Lamoriello was recruited as general manager by the New York Islanders ownership group.

Of course, we are aware of Lamoriello's high standards for members of his organizations. Could he have been a factor in the commercial's failure to air?

Fans of the New York Islanders seldom, if ever, get the opportunity of seeing Islander players in advertisements. We could only envision them appearing in a razor commercial.

It wasn't until the recent success of Lou Lamoriello and Barry Trotz, in 2018, that Islanders supporters began to appear in Fanatics or even NHL advertising.

Mathew Barzal played well in Game 5 against the Carolina Hurricanes

Mathew Barzal

Mathew Barzal forced a Game 6 against the Carolina Hurricanes. He scored the winning goal late in the second period to give his team a 3-1 lead by capitalizing on a Martin Necas error the opposite way.

On Tuesday night in Raleigh, North Carolina, the New York Islanders defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in Game 5 of an Eastern Conference quarterfinal series. Pierre Engvall and Brock Nelson each got a goal and an assist.

Carolina's goals were scored by Sebastian Aho and Paul Stastny. In Elmont, New York, where the teams split the first two games of the series, Game 6 will be played on Friday night.

With a 3-1 lead going into the third, the Islanders were playing it safe, putting only five shots on goal. With 2:30 left, the Hurricanes withdrew Antti Raanta from the goal, but they were unable to score the equalizing goal.

Players like Barzal will need to be at the top of their game if the Islanders are to now force a Game 7. Ilya Sorokin, who may be a candidate for the Vezina Trophy, was crucial in the net as he turned away 27 of 29 shots to help his team win.

