When Tom Brady challenged LeBron James to a game of hockey

Tom Brady and LeBron James are two of the greatest athletes in the world of sports and are considered "G.O.A.T," by many fans and legends in their respected sports.

LeBron James and Tom Brady have won everything there is to win in order to be regarded as the greatest sports players of all time. But what if the two greats faced off against one another in an entirely different sport? This does seem interesting for the outcome of the game.

The story begins in 2022, not on the NBA court or a football field, but rather on the ice of the NHL. The Stanley Cup playoff rounds of the 2022 NHL season had begun. Meanwhile, LeBron, as usual, connected with fans on Twitter and replied to fan questions, one of which was greatest u-25 NBA player, to which the Los Angeles Lakers star responded with Luka Doncic.

Simultaneously, Tom Brady was active on Twitter, as if he was scouting out every LeBron tweet. The legendary quarterback entered the discussion and challenged the Lakers star to a match, but in a completely different sport, particularly on the ice of the NHL.

"You and me, 5 rounds, ice hockey shootout, who wins?, "- @TomBrady via Twitter

Tom Brady's statement was enough to get noticed quickly, and NHL enthusiasts around the world rushed to Twitter in excitement to witness this matchup between the two greats occur. While other NHL teams, on the other hand, have also become active and excited for this to happen at the same time.

"@TomBrady We could make this happen ... you just let us know when."- @TBLightning

However, the much-anticipated match between the two is yet to take place. Both legends respect each other and are among the most loving athletes in the world.

The wait for their match to take place on ice remains an exciting and highly anticipated event, not just for NHL fans but for LeBron and Brady's millions of fans around the world.

An end to the legendary career of the great Tom Brady

After 23 years of countless memories and some of the most iconic moments on the field, the seven-time Super Bowl winner and the greatest ever player to touch down on the field in the NFL has finally decided to hang up his football boots.

The legendary quarterback announced his retirement through a video on Twitter on February 1st. Brady still holds the record for most touchdowns in NFL history with 649.

