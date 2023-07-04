The Toronto Maple Leafs found themselves on the receiving end of criticism from Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin in 2019. Ovechkin had some valuable advice for the young Maple Leaf squad as they aimed to capture Stanley Cup glory.

Speaking ahead of their matchup, Ovechkin emphasized that the Toronto Maple Leafs, with their high expectations as Cup contenders, needed to adopt a different style of play if they wanted to achieve success. The Capitals captain acknowledged that the Leafs were a young group and had the choice to either play for themselves or prioritize winning a Stanley Cup.

Alex Ovechkin said,

"For them, they're still a young group of guys, I hope they're going to learn, but it's up to them how they want to do it. If they want to play for themselves or if they want to win a Stanley Cup, they have to play differently."

While the Toronto Maple Leafs have qualified for the playoffs many times, they've been unable to capture a title. Their last championship victory dates all the way back to 1967, leaving them with the longest active Stanley Cup title drought in the NHL.

Ovechkin's comments carried weight as he drew from his own experience with the Capitals. He highlighted the importance of the coaching staff and players coming together and learning from mistakes. The Capitals took four years under then-coach Barry Trotz to bag their triumph in the 2018 Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Alex Ovechkin suggested Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews work on his defensive skills

Defensively, Ovechkin acknowledged his own personal growth and commitment to benefiting the Capitals. He shared how he had improved defensively, recognizing the importance of being a well-rounded player. Ovechkin's defensive transformation had a positive impact on the team, and he encouraged Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews to strive for similar growth.

Ovechkin said,

"If you want to be an all-around player you have to play both ways, and I think I improved myself on the defensive side of the ice a lot. For me and [Matthews] and for offensive guys, it's kind of hard to realize what you have to do on the defensive part but he's still young. He's going to be a great player. He is right now."

With aspirations of a Stanley Cup, the Toronto Maple Leafs are still struggling to strike a balance between offensive prowess and defensive responsibility. Hopefully, in their favor, they can turn things around soon.

