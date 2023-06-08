The story behind Wayne Gretzky's move to the Edmonton Oilers in 1978 is fascinating and shows the uncertainty of the hockey world.

It all began when Gretzky played for the Indianapolis Racers of the World Hockey Association. The Racers were facing financial difficulties, losing a significant amount of money per game. Owner Nelson Skalbania needed to make a move to alleviate the financial strain.

Skalbania approached Wayne Gretzky and presented him with a choice: the Edmonton Oilers or the Winnipeg Jets. Gretzky sought advice from his agent and ultimately decided to join the Oilers. However, the process of getting Gretzky to Edmonton was far from straightforward.

On November 2, 1978, Gretzky, along with goaltender Eddie Mio and forward Peter Driscoll, boarded a private plane without knowing their destination. Skalbania, the mastermind behind the deal, planned the deal while the players were in the air.

One intriguing proposal involved a game of backgammon between Skalbania and Winnipeg Jets owner Michael Gobuty. The stakes were high: if Gobuty won, he would acquire Gretzky. But if he lost, he would have to give Skalbania a share of the Jets. Gobuty declined the offer, and they continued their journey.

Eventually, the players landed in Edmonton, where the ownership of the team changed hands. Peter Pocklington, a former business partner of Skalbania, purchased Gretzky, Mio, and Driscoll for a reported price of $850,000. However, the actual amount paid was $700,000. The Racers franchise folded just a month later.

Gretzky compiled 583 goals and 1086 assists with the Oilers from 1979-1988

Wayne Gretzky was traded to Edmonton, and the rest is history

Wayne Gretzky's arrival in Edmonton marked the beginning of an extraordinary era for the Oilers and the NHL. His impact on the team and the city was immediate and transformative.

Alongside other talented players, Gretzky propelled the Oilers to four Stanley Cup championships and became the face of the franchise. He rewrote the record books, shattered scoring records, and established himself as one of the greatest players in league history.

Today, Gretzky's time with the Oilers is remembered as a golden age in the franchise's history. His arrival in Edmonton was a turning point that propelled the team to greatness and solidified his own legacy as the 'Great One'.

Poll : 0 votes