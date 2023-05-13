In 1989, Wayne Gretzky was presented with a challenge that was entirely out of his comfort zone. He was asked to host Saturday Night Live, a live sketch comedy show that was just starting to gain its footing again after years of turmoil. Gretzky was initially hesitant about the idea and even expressed his concerns to his manager. However, his wife, Janet Jones, took matters into her own hands and reportedly called SNL to make it happen without Gretzky's knowledge.

Despite his reservations, Gretzky decided to go through with the hosting gig. SNL was taking a risk by booking an athlete as their host, but they were in dire need of a win to remind the world that the show was back on track with Lorne Michaels at the helm.

The cast of SNL was ecstatic about Wayne Gretzky's arrival. They were a tight-knit group of talented comedians, writers, and performers who were eager to keep the show's momentum going. Mike Myers, a fellow Canadian and huge hockey fan, was especially excited to work with Gretzky.

During dress rehearsals, things weren't looking good for Gretzky. But Lorne Michaels reassured him that the cast's poor performance was actually a good sign. Michaels told Wayne Gretzky,

"One thing I want to tell you is, don't worry about dress rehearsal. Now don't be nervous, there's only 20 million people watching you live."

Gretzky ended up crushing it on the live show. He delivered a standout performance in sketches such as "The Anal Retentive Fisherman," "Wayne's World," and "Celebrity Hockey Ideas." He even nailed his monologue, proving that he had what it took to make it in the world of comedy. Wayne Gretzky said after the show,

"I was on such a high. And of course after the show everybody sort of pops by for a bite to eat at some location and everybody kind of showed up for a bit, came by. Even to that point I was still on a high."

Wayne Gretzky's wife Janet Jones and their relationship history

Their love story began in an unlikely setting, as Wayne Gretzky was a judge on Dance Fever and Janet was one of the dancers. Although they didn't start dating immediately, fate brought them together a few years later at a Los Angeles game. They hit it off and began a relationship that eventually led to marriage.

Their wedding, held on June 16, 1988, was a grand affair that captured the attention of the entire country. Janet looked stunning in her wedding gown, which reportedly cost almost $40,000. The ceremony was held at St. Joseph's Basilica in Edmonton and was attended by 700 of their closest family and friends.

The wedding was also live-streamed across Canada, making it a national event. It was clear that Wayne and Janet's love was not just a private affair, but a love story that had captured the hearts of many.

Janet Jones has been a pillar of support for Wayne throughout his career and continues to be a source of strength for him and their family.

Poll : 0 votes