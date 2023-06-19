The NHL Winter Classic 2022 held a special moment of reflection and tribute as Wayne Gretzky, widely regarded as the greatest hockey player of all time, shared an emotional story about his late father. In his heartfelt speech, Gretzky honored his father, highlighting his significant role as 'one of the greatest hockey fathers' and the impact he had on the sport and its young players.

Wayne Gretzky's father, Walter Gretzky, passed away a year prior (2021), leaving behind a remarkable legacy and a profound influence on the hockey community. In his address to the Winter Classic crowd, Wayne Gretzky expressed his deep admiration for his father, emphasizing his unparalleled dedication as a hockey dad.

Gretzky shared with heartfelt emotion:

"A year ago, I lost my father, who was one of the great hockey dads of all-time. We honor him today with these kids. I'm sure if you didn't meet my dad at a Sabres game or Leafs game, he was always at their rinks encouraging young boys and young girls to enjoy the game of hockey.

"So congratulations and good luck to both teams today as we honor parents and grandparents of all these kids. Thank you."

The legacy of Walter Gretzky lives on in the hearts and minds of those who had the privilege of knowing him and experiencing his genuine love for hockey.

Wayne Gretzky's father's heartfelt plea on the way to the Great One's farewell game

Wayne Gretzky reflected on his retirement in 1999 during a celebration of its anniversary. He recounted the mixture of emotions he experienced as he went around the ice, feeling as though he had retired just a week ago. The day was filled with celebration, nostalgic hockey stories and an overwhelming sense of emotion.

Gretzky acknowledged the significant impact parents have on their children's sporting journeys, emphasizing how his own parents supported his passion for hockey by driving him to games throughout his career. As a poignant decision on the final day of his illustrious career, Gretzky made the heartfelt choice to drive his father, Walter, to the game.

As they walked through the hallway toward the rink, a mix of emotions filled the air. Walter couldn't help but express his desire for his son to continue playing, repeatedly hitting Wayne on the leg and urging him to consider playing one more year. However, Wayne responded with a sense of finality, expressing that he believed he was truly done with his hockey career.

