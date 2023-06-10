In May 2022, it was announced that eBay would be venturing into the world of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) with the assistance of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. The partnership with Web3 platform OneOf resulted in the release of 13 limited-edition digital collectibles.

Each collectible featured a 3D animated representation of Gretzky executing one of his iconic moves on the ice. The NFTs had a starting price of $10. Some of them included Gretzky's digitized autograph.

NFTs are digital assets that utilize blockchain technology to establish ownership and uniqueness. They can encompass various items, including artwork and sports trading cards. Each NFT is distinct and cannot be duplicated, and they hold independent value, stored in digital wallets as coveted collector's items.

Wayne Gretzky expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, he compared it to being featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated four decades earlier. He felt honored to provide this collectible experience to his devoted hockey fans.

On the announcement, Gretzky said:

“Forty years ago, I was grateful to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated, it was a monumental moment in my life. I’m honored to bring this collectible experience to my hockey fans who have followed my career for decades.”

Wayne Gretzky's father told him to play one more year

In 1999, hockey legend Wayne Gretzky bid farewell to his illustrious career, leaving an indelible mark on the sport. As he took to the ice for his final game, a heartfelt decision awaited him, with his father, Walter "Wally" Gretzky.

Like many youngsters, Wayne Gretzky too relied on his parents to drive him to games, supporting his passion for hockey every step of the way. And on that final day of his illustrious career, he made a heartfelt decision.

Gretzky shared on his recent retirement anniversary. He told how he planned to drive his dad to the game. Which he thought was a nice way to end his hockey career.

As they made their way through the hallway leading to the rink, a mix of emotions hung in the air. Gretzky's father, Walter couldn't help but express his desire for his son to continue playing.

Gretzky recalled:

"He just kept hitting me on the leg saying, you know, you can play one more year."

But Wayne, with a sense of finality, replied that he was done.

In that final game, Wayne Gretzky bid farewell to professional hockey, leaving a legacy that would endure for generations. The impact of his career would forever be etched in the annals of hockey history, reminding us of the good old days.

