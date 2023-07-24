When Wayne Gretzky praised one of NFL's greatest QBs - "He’s competing against a new breed of athletes"

The legendary Wayne Gretzky surprised many when he openly praised one of the NFL's greatest-ever quarterbacks, Tom Brady. The endorsement came during an interview with SI in December 2022, revealing the intriguing comments by the hockey legend himself.

Gretzky's extensive experience in being at the top for decades adds weight to his admiration for Brady's remarkable career.

When asked about Tom Brady's accomplishments, Gretzky sounded very impressed by his career:

“First of all, what he’s doing is pretty remarkable. "

Gretzky astutely acknowledged the unique challenges facing athletes in the modern era. With advances in training methodologies and sports science, today's younger athletes continually push the boundaries:

"In this day and age, the younger athletes are better trained, better conditioned, and seem to be at a much higher level as every year goes by.

"So he’s competing against a new breed of athletes that are in every sport truly better as time goes by .... which is not a knock on anybody, it’s just a fact of life.”

In Gretzky's eyes, Tom Brady's impact on the game of football is special. While Brady's numerous records and accolades are undeniable, Gretzky pointed to the ultimate measure of success for any team athlete: winning.

"So to be many years older than a lot of his opponents and teammates is something that maybe we won’t see for a long time. For what he’s doing in his particular sport, I don’t even know if you can put into words how exceptional he has really been.

"Ultimately, winning is the criteria for a team athlete and I think that he’s reached the top of the mountain as far as comparing athletes in each sport for what he’s done.”

Wayne Gretzky is the most iconic figure in NHL history

Wayne Gretzky is the top goalscorer in NHL history and won the Stanley Cup four times during his career. He secured his first championship in 1984 with the Edmonton Oilers, followed by three consecutive victories in 1985, 1987, and 1988.

Gretzky's exceptional skills and leadership on the ice were a key factor in these triumphs, making him one of the greatest players in NHL history.

Wayne Gretzky's Stanley Cup wins show his impact, and he was a true goalscoring threat whenever he stepped on the ice.

