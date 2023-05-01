When Wayne Gretzky's time in LA Kings started pulling Hollywood stars like Tom Cruise and Sylsvester Stallone to NHL games

The trade of Wayne Gretzky from the Edmonton Oilers to the LA Kings has been hailed as one of the biggest trades in sports history.

When the news broke, Oilers’ fans were beyond enraged and tried to stop the deal by any means necessary, including canceling their tickets and demanding the government’s interference.

However, the trade still went through, and little did anyone know that it would become a turning point in the history of hockey, especially for Americans.

Gretzky’s arrival in LA was seen as an opportunity to rebrand the image of the sport in the city. The lack of interest among fans made the NHL players feel like outsiders in their home ground.

However, with Gretzky on board, the Kings had something to boast about. The owner of the team was convinced that there was no name in hockey like Wayne Gretzky, and he was willing to take the risk to make hockey popular in LA.

Soon enough, Gretzky became the face of the sport. His popularity was such that wherever he was, hockey was. He reignited people’s interest in the game, and it began to grow slowly but steadily. The presence of Hollywood stars like Sylvester Stallone, Tom Cruise, and Michael J. Fox at the games helped boost the popularity of the sport even more.

The impact of Gretzky’s trade was not only felt in LA, but across the NHL. It changed the course of the game and how it was perceived in America. Gretzky’s arrival paved the way for other stars to follow, and it put hockey on the map in the country.

Wayne Gretzky scored 50 goals in 39 games

Wayne Gretzky shattered the record for the fastest 50 goals in a season after already scoring 45 goals in just 38 games. He had his eyes set on breaking the 50 goals in 50 games record held by Maurice Richard and Mike Bossy.

During a game against the Philadelphia Flyers, he scored five goals, bringing his total to 50 goals in just 39 games. This incredible performance solidified his position as one of the greatest hockey players of all time.

Even though the Flyers attempted a comeback, Gretzky's empty-net goal sealed his 50th goal of the season, and he finished the season with an astonishing 92 goals, setting the NHL's single-season record that still stands today.

