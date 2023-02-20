Wayne Gretzky and Janet Jones' wedding was a highly-anticipated event in 1988. The Canadian hockey star and the American actress exchanged vows on July 16, 1988, at St. Joseph's Basilica in Edmonton, Alberta.

The wedding was attended by about 700 guests, including celebrities, politicians, and sports figures. The event was dubbed "The Wedding of the century" in Canada, with the media covering every aspect of the couple's big day.

According to Western Report magazine, Wayne Gretzky and Janet Jones' wedding was:

"The closest thing to a royal wedding this country has seen since Pierre Trudeau took Margaret Sinclair as his bride almost 20 years ago."

One of the highlights of the wedding was the gift that Gretzky gave to his new wife, a $200,000 Rolls Royce. The gift was a symbol of the couple's love and their commitment to each other. Despite the lavishness of the wedding, Gretzky denied the rumors of it being a million-dollar event:

"We want it to be as first-class as possible, but it is not a million-dollar wedding like everyone says. We're from sensible families."

The bride made a statement in a $40,000 wedding gown. She was accompanied by eight bridesmaids, including her sister Jeannette, who served as the maid of honor. The groom's father, Walter Gretzky, served as his best man. The wedding reception was held at the Westin Hotel in Edmonton, where the guests enjoyed a lavish banquet and danced to live music.

The Legendary Career of Wayne Gretzky, Hockey's Greatest Player

Wayne Gretzky is widely regarded as the greatest hockey player of all time. His legendary career spanned two decades, during which he dominated the sport and set numerous records that have yet to be broken.

Gretzky was born in Brantford, Ontario, Canada, in 1961. From an early age, he displayed a natural talent for hockey. His father, who was also a hockey player, nurtured his passion for the sport. Gretzky began playing organized hockey at the age of six and was quickly recognized as a prodigious talent.

In 1978, Gretzky began his professional career with the Indianapolis Racers of the World Hockey Association (WHA). However, he played only a few games before being traded to the Edmonton Oilers. In his first full season with the Oilers, Gretzky led the league in scoring with 137 points. He continued to dominate the league for the next several years.

During his time with the Oilers, Wayne Gretzky set numerous records and won four Stanley Cups. In the 1981-1982 season, he set an NHL record of 92 goals. To this day, no player has scored more goals in a single season. He also holds the record for most points in a single season with 215.

In a move that shocked the hockey world, Gretzky was traded to the Los Angeles Kings in 1988. Despite the change in scenery, Gretzky continued to dominate the sport. He led the Kings to the Stanley Cup Finals in 1993. Ultimately, they lost to the Montreal Canadiens in six games.

Gretzky also represented Canada in numerous international competitions. He helped them win the Canada Cup in 1984, 1987, and 1991. 'The Great One' was the Executive Director for Team Canada when they won the gold medal at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Wayne Gretzky retired from professional hockey in 1999, having played 20 seasons in the NHL. His career statistics are simply remarkable: 894 goals, 1,963 assists, and 2,857 points. These records still stand today.

Alex Ovechkin has a chance to break Gretzky's goal record. He is just 82 goals away from tying Gretzky on the all-time scoring list and still has three more years remaining on his contract.

Poll : 0 votes