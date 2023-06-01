Where do the Florida Panthers play and what is the name of their arena?

The Florida Panthers of the NHL proudly call the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida their home.

Since the 1998-99 season, this state-of-the-art venue has been the backdrop for thrilling hockey action and has witnessed the rise of this beloved Florida franchise. Located in Broward County, approximately 30 miles north of Miami, Sunrise is an integral part of the bustling Miami metropolitan area.

Over the years, the arena has undergone numerous name changes, reflecting the evolving sponsorship landscape in sports. It has been known as the National Car Rental Center, Office Depot Center, BankAtlantic Center, and most recently, the BB&T Center.

Notably, the FLA Live Arena is one of the few NHL arenas that does not bear a corporate sponsor's name, a unique status among its counterparts. This is likely to change if a new rights partner is found.

With a capacity of 19,250 for hockey games, the FLA Live Arena stands among the larger rinks in the NHL. It proudly holds the sixth spot in terms of total seating available across all NHL arenas.

The size of the venue allows for a vibrant and electric atmosphere during Panthers' games, as thousands of fans come together to support their team.

Do the Florida Panthers and Miami Heat play in the same arena?

The Florida Panthers and Miami Heat do not play their home games in the same arena.

The Miami Heat of the NBA play their home games at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Formerly known as the American Airlines Center, the arena underwent a name change in 2020.

It is worth noting that the Florida Panthers and Heat did share an arena in the past. From 1993 to 1998, both teams played their home games at the old Miami Arena. However, after that period, both franchises relocated to different facilities.

Since then, the Panthers have played their home games at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, while the Heat have made the Kaseya Center their home.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes