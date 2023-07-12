Where should the NHL go next for Draft Weekend?

The NHL Draft and Award Show have transformed into highly anticipated events that not only celebrate the league's rising stars and top performers, but also create a festival-like atmosphere for fans.

With the event now rotating among different cities, here are three cities the NHL needs to consider for the next Draft and Awards Show:

#1. Dallas

Dallas has already proven its ability to host a successful Draft, having done so in 2018. The city boasts a passionate fan base and a vibrant sports culture, making it an ideal destination for the event.

The Draft's previous success in Dallas sets the stage for an even grander experience in the future. Fans can expect a lively atmosphere, top-notch venues, and a warm Texas welcome.

Dallas provides a perfect blend of hospitality, entertainment, and enthusiastic fans, making it a worthy candidate to host the event once again.

#2. Seattle

With the addition of the Seattle Kraken as the NHL's newest franchise, the city has become a hotbed of excitement and anticipation for hockey fans.

Hosting the NHL Draft and Award Show in Seattle would not only capitalize on this enthusiasm but also serve as a significant milestone for the franchise and its supporters.

The city's rich sports history and passionate fan base create an ideal environment for such a marquee event. By bringing the Draft and Award Show to Seattle, the league would further solidify the Kraken's place in the league and ignite even more interest in hockey within the Pacific Northwest.

#3. Denver

Denver, a city known for its passionate sports culture, offers an excellent setting for hosting the NHL Draft and Award Show.

With a thriving hockey community and a dedicated fan base that supports the Colorado Avalanche, Denver would provide a unique and electric atmosphere for the event. The city's vibrant downtown, modern arenas, and renowned hospitality would create an unforgettable experience for attendees.

By showcasing the Draft and Award Show in Denver, the league would tap into a passionate market and elevate the city's status as a hockey destination.

