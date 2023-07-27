Where is Shane Wright after a rough season? Ranking the top Seattle Kraken prospects

The Seattle Kraken made an impressive start in the NHL, and their future looks bright with a crop of talented prospects from the recent NHL Draft and free-agent signings.

In this article, we will highlight the top five prospects who have the potential to make a significant impact for the Kraken in the coming seasons.

#5 Tucker Robertson (C) - 2022, 123rd Overall

Robertson had a breakout season in the OHL, setting a career-high with 90 points and leading the Peterborough Petes to the Memorial Cup tournament. His offensive prowess and leadership skills make him an exciting prospect for the Kraken, and his experience on the big stage will serve him well as he continues to develop.

#4 Tye Kartye (C) - 2022 Free Agent Signing

Kartye was an AHL Rookie of the Year and played a crucial role in the Firebirds' impressive playoff run, reaching the Calder Cup finals. His NHL debut during the playoffs was remarkable, scoring on his first shot. Kartye's success as a CHL free agent signing showcases the importance of exploring untapped talent, and he could be a valuable addition to the Kraken's roster in the future.

#3 Eduard Sale (LW) - 2023, 20th Overall

A key player for the Czech Republic's silver medal finish at the 2023 World Juniors, Sale demonstrated his skill and determination on the international stage. As a first-round pick, he brings a scoring touch and a well-rounded game to the Seattle Kraken's prospect pool, and his international experience will be an asset as he develops in the organization.

#2 Shane Wright (C) - 2022, 4th Overall

After being drafted in the top five in 2022, Wright's NHL stint was limited, and he returned to the OHL with the Windsor Spitfires. He excelled in the regular season but faced challenges in the playoffs. However, his time with Coachella Valley Firebirds in the AHL was a valuable learning opportunity, and Wright is poised to grow into a dynamic forward for the Seattle Kraken in the future.

#1 Ryker Evans (D) - 2021, 35th Overall

Evans has already established himself as a standout defenseman in the AHL, earning All-Star Game and All-Rookie Team honors in his first season with the Firebirds. He played a crucial role in Coachella Valley's postseason success, showcasing his offensive and defensive skills. At just 21 years old, Evans has the potential to become a cornerstone on the Seattle Kraken's blue line for years to come.

The Seattle Kraken's prospect pool is brimming with potential, and these top five prospects exemplify the talent and promise that the organization holds for the future. Tucker Robertson, Tye Kartye, Eduard Sale, Shane Wright, and Ryker Evans are all young players who have already shown tremendous skill and dedication in their respective leagues, setting the stage for a bright future with the Kraken. As they continue to develop and hone their abilities, they could become key contributors to the Kraken's success in the NHL.