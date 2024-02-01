Where to watch 2024 NHL All-Star skills competition? Schedule, TV, live stream and more explored

Get ready for an electrifying showdown as the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills competition unfolds on Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. ET. This promises a fresh and exciting experience with 12 of the league's finest competing for a jaw-dropping $1 million (USD) winner-take-all prize.

Date and Time : Feb. 2 at 7 p.m

: Feb. 2 at 7 p.m Venue: Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada

TV and live stream options

To catch all the action, tune in to ESPN, SN, and TVAS, where the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills will be broadcast.

For those looking to stream the event live, ESPN+ and Fubo (which offers a free trial) are the go-to options.

More about the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition

All-Star Skills Competition lineup

The star-studded lineup features J.T. Miller, Pettersson and Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks; Auston Matthews and William Nylander representing the host Maple Leafs.

Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Nikita Kucherov are showcasing their skills from various teams, along with David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins and Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders, stepping in for Jack Hughes.

All-Star Skills Competition Format

The competition is intense, with each of the 12 NHL All-Stars battling it out in four of the first six events: the Fastenal NHL Fastest Skater, Rogers NHL Hardest Shot, Upper Deck NHL Stick Handling, Tim Hortons NHL One Timers, Scotiabank NHL Passing Challenge, and Cheetos NHL Accuracy Shooting.

Points will be awarded based on performance, with the first-place finish earning five points, second place receiving four points, and so on.

As the stakes escalate, the top eight contenders will move on to the Honda NHL Shootout for the seventh event, while the top six will advance to the final challenge – the Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course.

This ultimate showdown incorporates all skills and carries double the points. First place secures a whopping 10 points, second place earns eight points, and the competition intensifies as the All-Stars vie for victory in this thrilling spectacle.

NHL All-Star ticket info

Hockey enthusiasts can acquire tickets via ticketmaster.com, with pricing beginning at $44 to $74 for Feb. 1, $154 to $588+ for Feb. 2, and $181 to $882+ for Feb. 3.

For an enhanced fan experience, there is the option to invest in the Official Ticket Package available at nhlexperiences.com, featuring NHL All-Star Game tickets ranging from $1,599 to $2,999.

This exclusive package comes with a range of special benefits, including pre-game hospitality, opportunities for snapshots with the Stanley Cup, and premium selections like arena tours and postgame photographs.