Which Bruins player also played for the Lightning? NHL Puckdoku Answers August 3

Another distinctive section is today's Puckdoku NHL Grid is to name players to have played for both the Boston Bruins and the Tampa Bay Lightning in their careers.

Many notable players have donned Bruins and Lightning jerseys at some point in their careers and Dave Andreychuk is the top pick to complete this grid.

#25 Dave Andreychuk

Andreychuk was one of the best forwards of his era. He was drafted 16th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in 1982 and had a decade-plus career with the Sabres.

Andreychuk played for one season with the Boston Bruins and four with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Notably, Andreychuk is ranked second with the most powerplay goals (274) in NHL history.

Puckdoku NHL Grid August 3: Other players to play for Bruins & Lightning

1) Anton Stralman

Starlman was the No.216 overall pick for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2005 draft and played for two seasons with the Leafs. He had a stint of five seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning and a short stint of eight games with the Boston Bruins.

Stralman has also played for the Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Rangers, Florida Panthers, and Arizona Coyotes.

2) Bob Beers

Another notable player to play for both the Bruins and Lightning is Bob Beers. He was drafted 210th overall by Boston in the 1985 draft.

Beers played for four seasons with the Bruins and later joined the Tampa Bay Lightning as his second NHL team in his career. He played two seasons with the Lightning. Beers also played for the likes of the Edmonton Oilers and New York Islanders.

3) Rob DiMaio

DiMaio was a decade-plus NHL veteran. He was selected 188th overall by the New York Islanders in the 1987 draft and played four seasons with the Islanders.

DiMaio had a stint of three seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning and four with the Boston Bruins.

DiMaio also played for the Dallas Stars, Philadelphia Flyers, New York Rangers, and Carolina Hurricanes.