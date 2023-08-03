Which Bruins player also played for the Senators? NHL Immaculate Grid Answers August 3

The Immaculate Grid NHL by Hockey Reference for August 3 has been released with yet another intriguing cross-section.

In one of the sections in today's grid, users are tasked to populate the grid by naming players to have played for both the Boston Bruins and the Ottawa Senators.

There have been 56 players in total to have played for both franchises during their careers. Zdeno Chara is the top pick for completing this section.

Calgary Flames v Boston Bruins

Zdeno Chara, also known as 'Big Z,' had an impressive NHL career. The New York Islanders selected him 56th overall in the 1996 draft, but he spent the majority of his career with the Boston Bruins.

He captained the Bruins to the Stanley Cup victory in 2011. The three-time First-Team All-Star was a four-year member of the Ottawa Senators.

Here are some of the unique names you can enter to complete this Bruins-Senators section:

Immaculate Grid NHL answers for August 3: Other players to represent Bruins & Senators

1) Shane Hnidy

Hnidy played for over a decade in the National Hockey League. He was drafted 173rd overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 1994 draft but never played a single game for the Sabres. He used to play as a defenseman.

He joined the Ottawa Senators and played for four seasons with them. Hnidy had a career for three seasons with the Boston Bruins. Sane Hnidy appeared in 550 games in his NHL career.

2) Chris Kelly

Kelly played in the NHL for over a decade and spent most of his career playing for two franchises. Kelly was drafted 94th overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 1999 draft and used to play as a center.

After playing for seven seasons with the Sens, Kelly joined the Boston Bruins and played there for five seasons. He was a member of the Bruins' 2011 Stanley Cup-winning team. Kelly has 845 career appearances in NHL.

3) Joe Corvo

Corvo used to play as a defenseman and had a decade-plus career. He was drafted 83rd overall by the LA Kings in the 1997 draft. After spending three seasons with the Kings, Corvo joined the Ottawa Senators and played there for three seasons in two terms.

Corvo had a brief stint of one season with the Boston Bruins. He appeared in over 700 games in his NHL career.