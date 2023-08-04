The NHL Immaculate Grid by Hockey Reference has challenged fans to fill out a grid by naming Chicago Blackhawks player with 300-plus career wins.

Few notable NHL goalies have accomplished that feat while also playing for the Chicago Blackhawks. One of the most notable names that come to mind is Ed Belfour.

#30 Ed Belfour

Belfour was signed by the Chicago Blackhawks as an undrafted free agent. He played in the NHL for over a decade and spent the majority of his time with the Blackhawks (8 seasons).

Belfour played in 963 games, registering 464 career wins. He also had a career with the likes of the Dallas Stars, Toronto Maple Leafs, San Jose Sharks, and Florida Panthers.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 4: Other Blackhawks players with 300+ career wins

1) Marc-Andre Fleury

Fleury is a future Hall of Famer. He was drafted 1st overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2003 draft. Fleury has been in the NHL for a decade and had a stint of one season with the Blackhawks.

Fleury so far in his career has appeared in 985 games and has recorded 544 career wins. He currently plays for the Minnesota Wild.

2) Dominik Hasek

The six-time Vezina Trophy winner is one of the best goalies to ever play in the National Hockey League. Drafted 199th overall by the Blackhawks in the 1983 draft, Dominik Hasek played for two seasons with the Hawks.

Hasek has 389 wins to his name in 735 games played. Other teams Hasek played for were the Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, and Ottawa Senators.

3) Nikolai Khabibulin

Khabibulin played for 18 seasons in the NHL. He was drafted 204th overall by the Winnipeg Jets in 1992. He had a stint of five seasons with the Blackhawks.

Khabibulin had a record of 333 career wins in 799 games played. He also had a career with the likes of the Edmonton Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Phoenix Coyotes.

4) Craig Anderson

Anderson is another notable goalie for the Blackhawks to record 300-plus career wins. He was drafted 73rd overall by the Hawks in the 2001 draft.

Anderson played for four seasons with the Hawks. He appeared in 709 games and recorded 319 career wins. He also had a career with the likes of the Buffalo Sabres, Ottawa Senators, Washington Capitals, Colorado Avalanche, and Florida Panthers.