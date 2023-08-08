Which Chicago Blackhawks players have also played for the Capitals? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 8

The Chicago Blackhawks and the Washington Capitals are the two teams to be featured in Tuesday's Puckdoku NHL Grid. Users are challenged to complete this grid by naming the players to play for both teams.

To complete this grid, one should know the basic history of both teams first. The Blackhawks are one of the "Original Six" teams and compete in the Central Division of the West. The Hawks have hoisted the Stanley Cup six times.

On the other hand, the Capitals have been in the league for a quite long time now and they compete in the Metropolitan Division of the East. They have won the Stanley Cup once.

There are 49 players in total, to have been part of both teams. To complete this NHL Grid, Doug Mohns is a great name to enter.

The seven-time All-Star was a 22-year NHL veteran. He played for seven seasons with the Blackhawks and had a brief stint of one season with the Capitals. Moreover, Mohns played for 11 years with the Boston Bruins as well.

Overall, Doug Mohns appeared in 1,391 career games, tallying up 710 points through 248 goals and 462 assists.

Troy Brouwer is another name you can enter to complete this NHL Grid. Drafted No. 214 by the Blackhawks in 2004, the 6-foot-3 winger played for 14 seasons in the league.

Troy Brouwer

He had a stint of five years with the Hawks and also won one Cup with the team in 2010. Brouwer played for four seasons with the Capitals. Moreover, he also had a career with the Flames, Blues and Panthers.

Brouwer played in 851 games and tallied 363 points through 182 goals and 181 assists in his career.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug.8: Other Chicago Blackhawks and Washington Capitals players

Below are some of the other names that you can slot in completing this Blackhawks-Capitals NHL Grid:

Dave Christian

Mike Eagles

Erik Gustafsson

Phil Housley

Frantisek Kucera

Michael Nylander

Dylan Strome

Trevor van Riemsdyk

Craig Anderson

James Black