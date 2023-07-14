Which Chicago Blackhawks players have won the Norris Trophy? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 14

The NHL Immaculate Grid by Puckdoku for July 14 is another unique 3x3 puzzle that will put your hockey knowledge to the test.

The challenge in the third row, where users have to fill in the box by naming a player who has won the Norris Trophy with the Blackhawks, makes today's grid even more interesting and fun to play.

In Chicago Blackhawks history, a total of eight times the players have been honored with the coveted Norris Trophy as the best defenseman. Pierre Pilote is a notable trophy winner in the Blackhawks organization, having won the Norris Trophy on three occasions.

Pierre Pilote played a total of 14 seasons in the NHL and spent the majority of his career with the Chicago Blackhawks. He played his final season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Pilote is the first defenseman in Blackhawks history to win the Norris Trophy. He won the award for the consecutive three times in 1963,1994 and 1965.

Other NHL players to win the Norris Trophy with the Chicago Blackhawks

Doug Wilson: Wilson played the majority of his career with the Chicago Blackhawks and won the Norris Trophy as the best defenseman in the league in 1982. He later joined the San Jose Sharks.

Chris Chelios: Chelios is one of the greatest defensemen in the NHL. He represented the Blackhawks for nine seasons and won the Norris Trophy twice with them (1993 and 1996). Apart from the Blackhawks, Chelios had played for the Montreal Canadiens and the Detroit Red Wings in the National Hockey League.

Duncan Keith: With a career spanning over 15 years, Duncan Keith had the majority of his stint with the Chicago Blackhawks. He won the Norris Trophy twice with the Blackhawks (2010 and 2014) and is also the last player to win the award for the Hawks. Keith played his final season with the Edmonton Oilers.

Those are the players to win the Norris Trophy with the Chicago Blackhawks. You can use any of the names above to get your answers guessed correctly in Puckdoku's today's grid.

