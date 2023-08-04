Which Flames player also played for the Hurricanes? NHL Puckdoku answers for August 4

The NHL Grid by Puckdoku for August 4 has tasked hockey fans to complete a cross-section featuring the Pacific and Metropolitan Divison teams.

The Puckdoku has given the task to name the players who have played for both the Calgary Flames and the Carolina Hurricanes during their careers.

Many NHL players have donned both clubs jerseys during their career and Dougie Hamilton is one of those.

#7 Dougie Hamilton

Hamilton has been in the NHL for a decade now. He was the No. 9 pick for the Boston Bruins in the 2011 NHL Draft. After playing for three seasons with the Bruins, Hamilton joined the Calgary Flames and had a stint of three seasons with the Flames.

Following that, Hamilton joined the Carolina Hurricanes and spent another three seasons with the Hurricanes. He currently plays for the New Jersey Devils and has been a member of the team for the past two seasons.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 4: Other players to play for Flames & Hurricanes

#1) Elias Lindholm

Lindholm was drafted No. 5 by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2013 NHL Draft. In his NHL career, the 28-year-old has been part of two franchises.

Lindholm played for five seasons with the Hurricanes. He currently plays for the Calgary Flames and has been part of the team for the past five seasons.

Lindholm has appeared in 743 career games.

#2) Michael Ferland

Ferland has mostly played for two franchises in his career so far. The 6-1 winger was drafted by the Calgary Flames as the 133rd overall pick in the 2010 NHL Draft.

He played for four seasons with the Flames and went on to join the Hurricanes where he had a stint of one season.

Ferland has also played for the Vancouver Canucks. He has appeared in 335 career games and is currently a free agent.

#3) Cory Stillman

Stillman is a two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2004 and the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006. He was drafted No. 6 by the Calgary Flames in the 1992 NHL Draft.

Stillman played for seven seasons with the Flames and had a stint of three seasons with the Hurricanes.

He also played for the likes of the St. Louis Blues, Florida Panthers and Ottawa Senators. Stillman played in 1,025 games during his career.