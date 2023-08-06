Which Florida Panthers players have also played for the Canucks? NHL Puckdoku answers for August 6

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for the day has asked hockey fans to complete an intriguing cross-section featuring the Eastern and Western Conference teams.

Puckdoku has challenged NHL fans to name players who have played for both the Florida Panthers and the Vancouver Canucks. The Panthers compete in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference, while the Canucks represent the Pacific Division of the Western Conference.

There have been 59 players in total to be part of both franchises and defenseman Ed Jovanovski is the first name that spring to mind in completing this grid. He was a member of the 2002 Canadian Olympics Gold medal-winning team.

Ed Jovanovski

Jovanovski spent his entire NHL career playing for three teams. The six-time All-Star was drafted first overall by the Florida Panthers in 1994 and played with the team for seven seasons over two terms.

Jovanovski had a stint of six seasons with the Vancouver Cancuks. Overall, the defenseman appeared in 1,128 games and also had a stint of five seasons with the Phoenix Coyotes.

Erik Gudbranson is another name to complete this section. He was drafted No.1 overall by the Panthers in 2010 and played for five seasons with the team. Gudbranson had a stint of three seasons with the Canucks and he currently plays for the Blue Jackets.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 6: Other Florida Panthers & Vancouver Canucks players

Here are a few other names to represent both the Panthers and Canucks:

Bret Hedican

Greg Adams

David Booth

Jason Garrison

Jussi Jokinen

Dave Lowry

Shawn Matthias

Mike Weaver

Mike Santorelli

Byron Ritchie

Hockey Reference is the place to go if you want to learn more about multi-franchise players.