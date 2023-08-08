Which Florida Panthers players have also played for the Capitals? Crossover NHL Grid answers for August 8

The Crossover NHL Grid for August 8 features an intriguing cross-section of two popular teams from the Eastern Conference.

The teams featured in one of the cross-sections in Tuesday's NHL Grid are the Florida Panthers and the Washington Capitals. The Panthers compete in the Atlantic division while the Capitals represent the Metro division.

To complete this cross-section, users are tasked to name players to have played for both teams. Notably, 35 players in total have skated for the two sides. To complete this NHL Grid, Viktor Kozlov is the first name that springs to mind.

Washington Capitals v New York Islanders

Kozlov was drafted No.6 by the San Jose Sharks in the 1993 draft and played for four seasons with the team. He then joined the Florida Panthers and skated for the team for six seasons, while the 6-4 Russian center also had a stint of two seasons with the Capitals.

Moreover, Viktor Kozlov also had a career with the likes of the New Jersey Devils and the New York Islanders. Overall, he appeared in 897 career games, recording 537 points (198 goals, 339 assists).

Another prominent name to complete this grid is Radko Gudas. The defenseman was drafted 66th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2010 and played for three seasons with the team.

2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Four

Gudas had a brief stint of one season with the Capitals and played for three seasons with the Panthers. Furthermore, he's also played for the Philadelphia Flyers and was recently signed by the Anaheim Ducks as a free agent.

Overall, Radko Gudas has appeared in 682 career games, garnering 164 points (33 goals, 131 assists).

Crossover NHL Grid answers for Aug. 8: Other Florida Panthers & Washington Capitals players

Here are the names of other skaters to represent the Panthers and Capitals:

Tomas Fleischmann

Joel Kwiatkowski

Tyson Strachman

Richard Zednik

Craig Anderson

Tomas Vokoun

Mathieu Biron

Brett Connolly

Joey Crabb

Jaromir Jagr

If you want to learn more about the multi-franchise players, you can check out Hockey Reference.