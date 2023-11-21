Which are the highest scoring NHL games? Revisiting 5 blockbuster matchups from the expansion era

The National Hockey League (NHL) has seen some high-scoring games throughout its history of professional ice hockey.

In particular, during the expansion era, there were thrilling matchups that kept fans on the edge of their seats. On that note, let's check out the five highest-scoring NHL games.

Five highest-scoring NHL games

5. San Jose Sharks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (10-8)

On January 13, 1996, the San Jose Sharks went up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Petr Nedved, Mario Lemieux and Tomas Sandstrom each scored two goals for the Pittsburgh Penguins with Ron Francis providing three assists.

On the Sharks' side, Ray Whitney and Owen Nolan contributed a combined three points, while Ray Sheppard impressively completed a hat trick. In the last 20 minutes of play, the Sharks outscored the Penguins 5-2 to secure a victory over one of the league teams.

4. Minnesota North Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks (9-10)

Another memorable game occurred on October 7, 1983, between the Minnesota North Stars and Vancouver Canucks. It was a back-and-forth battle where both teams had their moments.

The North Stars took a lead with goals from Brian Bellows and Craig Hartsburg before being matched by Canucks goals to tie the game at three. As the game progressed, both teams continued to exchange goals, and with five minutes left in regulation, Patrik Sundstrom scored the goal that secured Canucks‘s victory.

3. North Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers (8-12)

On January 4, 1984, an exciting NHL game took place between the North Stars and the Edmonton Oilers highlighted by Wayne Gretzky’s performance. Gretzky played a key role for the Oilers as he amassed eight points from four goals and four assists.

Mark Messier also had a night with six assists while Jari Kurri completed a hat trick. The offensive prowess demonstrated by Gretzky, Messier and Coffey proved formidable for the North Stars to match.

2. Edmonton Oilers vs. Maple Leafs (9-11)

On January 8, 1986, the Leafs struck first in terms of scoring, as Russ Courtnall netted two goals, followed by Miroslav Frycer’s goal to give them a 3-0 lead. However, the Oilers didn't give up easily.

They scored five goals in the period, with Gretzky himself netting two of them and completing a hat trick. However, the Leafs’s Frycer also achieved a hat trick in the period, scoring four goals overall. That turned out to be sufficient to overcome Gretzky’s six-point performance.

1. Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks (12-9)

On December 11, 1985, an unforgettable game took place between the Edmonton Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks. It remains renowned as NHL's highest-scoring encounter in history.

Wayne Gretzky recorded seven assists, as the Oilers dominated to win with a score of 12-9. This game certainly highlighted the attacking abilities of the Edmonton-based franchise.