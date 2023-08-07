The LA Kings and the Montreal Canadiens are the two teams featured in today's Puckdoku NHL Grid. Both teams share a storied history, and the LA Kings have won the Stanley Cup twice.

On the other hand, the Montreal Canadiens are the most successful franchise in the National Hockey League, having won the Stanley Cup 24 times. They complete in the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference.

There have been 64 players that have been part of both LA and Montreal. To complete this section, Phillip Danault is the top pick to enter.

Phillip Danault

Danault was the 26th overall pick for the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2011 draft and has been in the league for the past nine years. The 30-year-old center played for six years with the Montreal Canadiens.

He's been with the LA Kings for the past two seasons. Moreover, Phillip Danault has also played for the Chicago Blackhawks and Toronto Maple Leafs. Overall, Danault has appeared in 553 career games and has garnered 304 points (100 goals, 204 assists).

Another top pick for completing this grid is Tyler Toffoli. He was drafted 47th overall by the LA Kings in 2010 and has been in the league for over a decade now.

Tyler Toffoli

He spent eight years with the LA Kings and was also part of their 2014 Stanley Cup-winning team. Toffoli had a stint of two seasons with the Canadiens.

He's also played for the Calgary Flames, and Vancouver Canucks, and currently plays for the New Jersey Devils. Overall he's amassed 466 points (227 goals, 239 assists) in 733 NHL career games.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 7: Other LA Kings & Montreal Canadiens players

Below are the names of some other players to represent both the Kings and Canadiens:

Bob Berry

Devis Drewiske

Brian Engblom

Glenn Goldup

Terry Harper

Tom Kostopoulos

Robert Lang

Bob Murdoch

Bryan Smolinski

Rogie Vachon

You can also search out for more about multi-franchise NHL players at Hockey Reference.