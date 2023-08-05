Which LA Kings players have also played for the Oilers? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 5

The LA Kings and the Edmonton Oilers are the two teams featured in one of the cross-sections in today's NHL Immaculate Grid.

Both teams are two of the most popular clubs, with the Oilers hoisting the Stanley Cup five times, while the Kings have done it on two occasions.

Both clubs are two of the fiercest rivals to compete in the Western Conference's Pacific Division. There have been 67 players in total to have played for both teams during their careers.

Wayne Gretzky, the greatest hockey player of all time, is the first name that comes to mind in solving this section. "The Great One" played for 20 seasons in the NHL.

He played for nine seasons with the Edmonton Oilers and went on to join the LA Kings where he had a stint of eight seasons. Gretzky also had a career with the likes of the New York Rangers and the St. Louis Blues.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 5: Other LA Kings & Oilers Players

Here are a few other names you can enter to complete the Kings-Oilers section:

Eric Belanger

Mike Cammalleri

Jimmy Carson

Bill Flett

Jeff Chychrun

Matt Greene

Dean Hopkins

Jari Kurri

Marty McSorley

Dean Kennedy

Bernie Nicholls is another example to solve this section. Nicholls, the legendary forward is one of the only six players in NHL history to record 150 points in a season. He played for nine seasons with the LA Kings and had a two-year brief stint with the Edmonton Oilers.

Moreover, you can also check Hockey Reference to name different players.