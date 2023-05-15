Which was the last Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup?

No Canadian club will win the Stanley Cup for the 30th year in a row.

Following a 5-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of their second-round series, the Edmonton Oilers, who were seen as Canada's final chance, were eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday.

The only other Canadian club to go to the second round was the Toronto Maple Leafs, who fell to the Florida Panthers in five games.

The last Canadian club to win the NHL championship was the 1993 Montreal Canadiens. The victor this year will become the 29th American champion in a row; the Cup wasn't awarded in 2005 due to a lockout.

Since the 2020 COVID-19 bubble playoffs, no Canadian club has participated in either Conference Final until this year.

The Stanley Cup Final was a setback for the Vancouver Canucks in 1994 and 2011, the Calgary Flames in 2004, the Edmonton Oilers in 2006, the Ottawa Senators in 2007, and the Montreal Canadiens in 2021.

After the Boston Bruins were eliminated in the first round, Las Vegas bookmakers declared the Maple Leafs the Stanley Cup favorites this year, but Toronto struggled against the eighth-seeded Panthers. Since 1967, neither Toronto nor the Cup has been won by the city.

The previous six-year gap between Canadian Stanley Cup champions was between 1936 and 1941.

A 4-1 victory over Wayne Gretzky and the LA Kings by the Montreal Canadiens, gave them their 24th Stanley Cup in team history. This took place 30 years ago.

The Habs -- or any Canadian club -- did not win the championship again until that June night.

It was a home game, played, naturally, at the Forum. Additionally, 1993 was the 100th anniversary of the Cup's initial presentation, which took place in 1893.

No team at the moment was better suited to win hockey's ultimate prize than the most illustrious organization.

Les Glorieux's playoff run was nothing short of magical. They were by no means considered favorites throughout the 1992–93 campaign.

But with coach Jacques Demers' faith in his team, goaltender Patrick Roy's confidence, and an NHL record of 10 straight overtime triumphs, it seemed fated to happen.

Roy was named playoff MVP, capturing his second Conn Smythe trophy, while star winger Vincent Damphousse led the Habs in scoring during the regular season and postseason of that particular year.

Since then, Canada has won a World Series and an NBA trophy. The Toronto Blue Jays won the Series in 1993 and the Toronto Raptors won the NBA trophy in 2019.

But, they haven't won the biggest trophy in hockey(their no.1 sport) for three decades. A strange stat, indeed.

