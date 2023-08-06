Which Minnesota Wild players have also played for the Coyotes? NHL Puckdoku answers for August 6

The Minnesota Wild and the Arizona Coyotes are two of the teams featured in one of the cross-sections in today's NHL Grid by Puckdoku.

The Puckdoku has asked fans to name NHL players who have played for both Minnesota and Arizona during their careers.

Both teams compete in the Western Conference's Central division and share a storied history.

There have been 40 players in total to be part of both the Minnesota Wild and the Arizona Coyotes during their careers. The goaltender Devan Dubnyk is the perfect example to complete this grid.

#40 Devan Dubnyk

Dubnyk was drafted 14th overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2004 draft and played for five seasons with the Oilers. The three-time All-Star had a brief stint of 19 games with the Arizona Coyotes and later played for six seasons with the Minnesota Wild.

Dubnyk also played for the likes of the Nashville Predators, San Jose Sharks, and Colorado Avalanche. Overall, he finished with a record of 253-206-54 in 542 games.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 6: Other Minnesota Wild & Arizona Coyotes players

Here are a few other names you can enter to complete the Minnesota-Arizona section:

Branko Radivojevic

Daniel Winnik

Owen Nolan

Todd Fedoruk

Keith Carney

Andrew Abbett

John Scott

Alex Galchenyuk

Scott Pellerin

Darcy Kuemper

Alex Goligoski is another name you can enter to complete this section. The defenseman played for five seasons with the Coyotes and is currently a member of the Minnesota Wild for the past two seasons.

Moreover, you can also look up other players' names in Hockey Reference.