The NHL Immaculate Grid has been a fun and challenging game for hockey fans to test their knowledge. One grid on Aug. 22 requires players to name a player who has played both for the Montreal Canadiens and Arizona Coyotes.

The Canadiens are one of the original six teams who has had plenty of players suit up for them. Arizona, meanwhile, was originally the Winnipeg Jets from 1979 and moved to Arizona in 1996.

With Montreal and Arizona not being rivals and being in different conferences, trades between the two are common.

One player who has played for both the Canadiens and Coyotes is Max Domi. The forward was on the Coyotes from 2016 until 2018 playing in 222 games and recording 135 points. Domi then spent 2019 and 2020 with the Canadiens skating in 153 games and recording 116 points.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for Aug. 22: Other Canadiens & Coyotes players

Max Domi is not the only player to play for both teams. In total, 74 skaters have played for both franchises as well as eight goalies.

Here are three other players who played for both the Canadiens and Coyotes.

#1, Christian Dvorak

Christian Dvorak was drafted in the second round of the 2014 NHL Draft by Arizona. He made his NHL debut during the 2016-17 season and played in parts of five seasons with the Coyotes skating in 302 games and recording 146 points.

Dvorak was traded to Montreal on Sept. 4, 2021, for a first-round pick and a second-round pick. Since being acquired by the Canadiens, Dvorak has skated in 120 games and has recorded just 61 points.

#2, Alex Galchenyuk

Alex Galchenyuk was drafted third overall in 2012 by the Montreal Canadiens and played six seasons in Montreal. With the Canadiens, he skated in 418 games and recorded 255 points.

After five seasons with the Canadiens, Galchenyuk was traded to Arizona for Max Domi. The forward played just one season in Arizona before being traded to Pittsburgh and bouncing around Minnesota, Ottawa, and Toronto before signing a one-year deal to return to Arizona in 2021. With the Coyotes, Galchenyuk has skated in 132 games and has recorded 62 points.

#3, Yanic Perreault

Yanic Perreault was regarded as one of the top NHL faceoff takers, and he spent 13 years in the league due to his defensive ability as well as his ability to win a draw.

After spending nine years between Toronto and Los Angeles, Perreault signed a deal with Montreal in 2001 and spent three seasons with the team. With the Canadiens, Perreault skated in 224 games and recorded 133 points.

Following one season in Nashville, he signed with the Coyotes but was traded back to Toronto at the deadline. With the Coyotes, he skated in 49 games and recorded 33 points.

