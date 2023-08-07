Which Montreal Canadiens players are in the Hall of Fame? NHL Crossover Grid answers for August 7

The Crossover NHL Grid for Aug.7 has challenged hockey fans to name the Montreal Canadiens players that are in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The Canadiens are both the NHL's oldest and most successful franchise. They have won the most Stanley Cups of any franchise in the league, with 24 titles to their name.

The Canadiens have been home to many hockey legends who have left an indelible mark on the ice.

Furthermore, they are also one of the teams with the most Hockey Hall of Fame inductees in the league. To complete this section in today's Crossover Grid, Henri Richard is the top pick.

Henri played for two decades in the league and donned the Canadiens jersey in his entire career. He also holds the record for winning the most Stanley Cups (11) by a player in NHL history. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1979.

Overall in his two-decade career, Richard appeared in 1,258 games and amassed 1,046 points.

Roy during his stint with the Avs

Another perfect pick to complete this section is Patrick Roy. He played for 19 seasons in the league for the Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche. He won two Stanley Cups with the Canadiens (1986,1993) and the Avalanche (1996,2001).

In 2006, Roy was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Furthermore, with 551 career wins, Roy ranks second all-time in National Hockey League goaltending. Overall, Patrick Roy appeared in 1,029 career games.

NHL Crossover Grid answers for Aug.7: Other Montreal Canadiens Hockey Hall of Famers

Here are some of the other Montreal Canadiens' Hockey Hall of Famers' names you can enter to complete the section:

Guy Lefleur

Jean Beliveau

Joe Hall

Bill Durnan

Ken Dryden

Ken Reardon

Douglas Harvey

Elmer Lach

Serge Savard

Lorne Worsley