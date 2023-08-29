Which New York Islanders player has also played for the Calgary Flames? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 29

The NHL Immaculate Grid has been a fun and challenging game for hockey fans to test their knowledge. The grid on Aug. 29 requires participants to name a player who has played for both the New York Islanders and Calgary Flames.

The Islanders have been in the NHL since 1972 while the Flames have been in the NHL since 1972 as the Atlanta Flames but moved to Calgary in 1980.

Even though both teams have been in the NHL for quite some time and aren't rivals, not many players have played for both franchises. One player who has played for both teams is Travis Hamonic who was drafted by the Islanders in 2008.

Hamonic played for New York from 2011 until 2017 skating in 444 games and recording 146 points. He was with Calgary from 2018 until 2020 and skated in 193 games.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for Aug. 29: Other players who have played for both the Islanders and Flames

Travis Hamonic is not the only player to play for both the Islanders and Flames. In total, 48 players have played for both franchises along with four goalies.

Here are three more players who are correct answers for today's Immaculate Grid question:

#1. Adrian Aucoin

Adrian Aucoin began his career with the Vancouver Canucks and Tampa Bay Lightning and after seven seasons, he was traded to the New York Islanders in the summer of 2001.

With the Islanders, Aucoin skated in 235 games and recorded 113 points, and was even named an All-Star in 2004. Following a three-year stint with New York, he signed a deal with the Chicago Blackhawks.

After two seasons with Chicago, he was traded to Calgary and played two seasons with the Flames. In Calgary, Aucoin skated in 157 games and recorded 69 points.

#2. Tim Jackman

Tim Jackman was one of the better enforcers in the NHL and he began his career with the Columbus Blue Jackets. After bouncing around a few teams, Jackson signed with the New York Islanders for the 2007-08 NHL season and split time between the NHL and the AHL. In total, he played parts of three seasons with New York skating in 159 games and recorded 310 penalty minutes.

After three years with the Islanders, he signed with the Calgary Flames and played parts of four seasons with Calgary. He skated in 209 games with the Flames and recorded 297 PIMs.

#3. Dwayne Roloson

Dwayne Roloson began his career with the Calgary Flames as he didn't make the NHL until he was 27 after going undrafted and spending years in the AHL. With the Flames, Roloson went 20-30-11 with a 2.95 GAA and a .893 SV% over two seasons.

After bouncing around a few teams, Roloson spent the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons with the Islanders. In New York, he went 29-31-8 with a 2.90 GAA and a .909 SV%.

Poll : Did you know these players played for both teams? Yes No 0 votes